Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leaks: Starters, new Mega Evolutions, and more

The Pokemon community is buzzing with excitement as fresh leaks about Pokemon Legends Z-A have surfaced, promising thrilling new features and gameplay elements. Rumored for a July 2025 release, this upcoming title aims to revitalize the franchise by introducing unique starters, exciting Mega Evolutions, and intriguing evolutions for existing Pokemon.

While fans eagerly await the official trailer on Pokemon Day, these leaks give us a glimpse of what to expect from the game’s narrative and mechanics.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leaks: Rumored release date

According to these rumors, Pokemon Legends Z-A is set to release in July 2025, giving fans ample time to speculate and build excitement for what promises to be a landmark entry in the Pokemon series.

Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leaks: The starters

Pokemon Legends Z-A’s starter trio is rumored to include a fascinating mix of fan favorites from different generations:

Snivy (Grass-type): The elegant, serpentine starter from Generation V

(Grass-type): The elegant, serpentine starter from Generation V Sobble (Water-type): The shy and watery chameleon from Generation VIII

(Water-type): The shy and watery chameleon from Generation VIII Torchic (Fire-type): The fiery chick that evolves into the iconic Blaziken from Generation III

This diverse starter lineup can ensure a fresh experience for both new and veteran players, with each Pokemon bringing distinct strengths and evolutionary potential.

Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leaks: Mega Evolutions

Mega Evolution as seen in the franchise's past (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most thrilling leaks is the return of Mega Evolution, a beloved mechanic that enhances a Pokemon’s abilities and appearance during battles. The Pokemon Day (February 27) trailer is rumored to showcase Mega Evolutions for Nidoking and Nidoqueen, with a dramatic split-screen battle featuring the male and female duo mega-evolving.

However, the trailer will leave fans on a tantalizing cliffhanger, revealing only the Pokemon’s cries before cutting to black.

Another highlight is the much-anticipated Mega Flygon, a Pokemon fans have long hoped to see in Mega form. Mega Flygon’s design takes inspiration from a dragonfly, featuring four wings and a longer tail.

Its ability, Sand Blaster, could be a game-changer: it is rumored to automatically lower opponents’ accuracy by two stages each turn and damage new Pokemon entering the battle, creating a dynamic sandstorm effect that lasts until Mega Flygon faints or switches out.

Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leaks: New evolutions

Two new evolutions for existing Pokemon have also been leaked:

Espurr Evolution: Hissteriq

Type: Psychic/Dark

Design: A larger, darker-gray Espurr with a fluffier body, raised ears exposing its inner ear, and an angry expression. This evolution adds a sinister edge to Espurr’s normally cute demeanor.

Doublade Evolution: Trepiers

Type: Steel/Ghost

Design: A three-bladed Pokemon with a creepy face-like hilt and dark green cloth. Its new ability, Musketeer, boosts all slashing moves by 50%, making it a formidable offensive threat.

Pokemon Legends Z-A latest leaks: Rumors about the trailer

Rumored starters as rumored (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon Day trailer is expected to provide a comprehensive look at the game’s core features:

Starters (Snivy, Sobble, and Torchic) in action.

Gameplay showcasing playable characters, environments, new items, rideable Pokemon, menu systems, and the new battle theme.

Shots of Mega Evolutions, with a dramatic reveal of Nidoking and Nidoqueen’s mega forms.

A teaser for the game’s narrative, featuring Zygarde in its 50% form, restrained in a glass vessel surrounded by electrodes in a lab setting, hinting at an intriguing storyline involving a mysterious scientist.

Post-trailer promos

Following the trailer, promotional materials are expected to dive deeper into the return of Mega Evolution, explaining mechanics like Mega Stones and showcasing previous Mega Pokemon. Fans can also look forward to more details about Mega Flygon and other features that highlight the game’s innovation.

