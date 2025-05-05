Pokemon Legends Z-A Leaks: What do we know so far

The franchise is no stranger to hype, and the Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks have whipped up a particularly frenzied buzz since the title was officially announced. Due out later in 2025, the game is already causing a splash on online boards, with speculation and leaks spreading excitement among fans.

While the official information has yet to filter through, rumored features point toward a radical expansion for the series.

With less than half a year to wait, the leaks offer just enough to pique interest without ruining the adventure.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: Starters, evolutions, and returning features

Based on the trailer released during Pokemon Day, the confirmed starters for Pokemon Legends Z-A include Totodile, Chikorita, and Tepig. However, that's just the beginning.

According to some Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks, the player may be given the choice to select a second starter towards the end of the game, perhaps Snivy, Torchic, or Piplup. And in a somewhat interesting twist, both Snivy and Piplup are reported to receive brand-new Mega Evolutions, which could indicate a greater focus on developing this mechanic.

Leaks also claim that 27 Pokemon are set to receive new Mega Evolutions. The list includes both fan favorites and underused species: Raichu, Dragonite, Flygon, Torterra, Infernape, Empoleon, and even more surprising picks like Carnivine, Politoed, and Lickilicky. If true, this could mark a significant resurgence of Mega Evolution as a central gameplay element.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: Legendary Forms and Regional Variants

Xerneas and Yveltal are rumored to gain “Complete Cycle” forms — possibly as part of major boss encounters reminiscent of the Volo battle in Legends: Arceus. These evolved forms could represent a new tier of power, separate from traditional Megas.

New Pokemon and regional variants are also reportedly on the horizon. Highlights include:

A Fairy/Fire Litwick resembling an incense lantern.

An Electric-themed regional Tynamo line designed to look like tangled wires.

A faux-regional evolution for Farfetch’d named Far’fencd, themed after a fencer.

Additionally, a Ghost-type Regi with a Frankenstein-like appearance has been mentioned, suggesting a creepier, more mysterious side to the region’s lore.

Plot and mechanics leaks: A darker Kalos?

A prominent Reddit leak suggests the game will delve deeper into Kalos' underbelly, with a storyline that could dramatically reshape how fans see the region. According to a cryptic puzzle interpreted by fans, players might befriend a 10% form Zygarde, who serves as a guide through a twisting mystery.

An underground event called the Z-A Battle Royale is said to occur at night, where trainers rise through ranks labelled Z to A. The highest-ranked figure, known only as “Ange,” could play a major role in the plot. Some speculate Ange may not be human at all — perhaps a sentient machine, or even the region’s answer to the Ultimate Weapon.

A recurring character, the International Police detective Looker, may return to assist players in solving the central mystery. Interestingly, references in the leaks hint at detective mechanics and parkour-style movement — possibly including a feature that lets players jump over or sneak past trainers, as teased in the game’s trailer.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: New foes and a mysterious corporate intentions

Quasartico Inc. as revealed in the teaser reveal (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the center of the reported plot is Quasartico Inc., a company officially revealed to be developing Lumiose City with humanitarian intentions. But according to the rumors, their agenda secretly seems to be quite different.

Apparently, Quasartico intends to exploit Mega Energy from midnight combat, sending Mega-Evolved Pokemon into a rage, much like the chaotic Noble Pokemon system in Legends: Arceus.

There is also an elusive, perhaps angelic Pokemon, rumored to be either a new Zygarde type or a Mega Evolution that relates to the storyline, possibly taking the form of AZ's Floette.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: Returning faces and final showdowns

Some of the characters revealed from the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Veteran fans of Pokemon X & Y may recognize many returning characters if the leaks hold true. Emma, who was seen in the post-game of X & Y, may return in Team Flare uniform, perhaps even giving her added character depth.

Most shocking, perhaps, is the rumored return of Lysandre. Supposedly, he seems to have survived the events of X & Y. Lysandre now exists as a cyborg-like being, transformed by the power of the Ultimate Weapon.

This may be in reference to the new Mega Stones being introduced and may set up a darker, more morally ambiguous storyline. Interestingly, Mega Pyroar — a Pokemon closely linked to Lysandre — is said to make its debut in this game, further connecting the old and new storylines.

While all of these Pokemon Legends Z-A Leaks are at present unverified, they all point to a game that is attempting to be more than a mere nostalgic return to Kalos. With its rumored gameplay overhauls, darker tone, and more developed lore, Pokemon Legends Z-A might just be the radical reboot the series requires.

