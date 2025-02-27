Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown: All Pokemon, characters, mechanics, and more

The first Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer is out and it showcases a lot. Apart from the starters and returning Mega Evolutions, the clip shows several Pocket Monsters that will be part of the game, some of the key characters in the story, as well as new battle mechanics. The title is slated for a late 2025 release.
While the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer also shrouds many details of the upcoming title that fans hoped would be revealed, it has given us just enough to keep the level of anticipation high. This article breaks down everything shown in the clip.
All Pokemon shown in the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer
The following creatures made an appearance in the trailer for Legends Z-A:
- Sliggoo
- Clauncher
- Furfou
- Sandile
- Chikorita
- Tepig
- Totodile
- Bunnelby
- Pyroar
- Lucario
- Floette (Eternal Flower)
- Zygarde (10%)
- Patrat
- Pikachu
- Larvitar
- Baygon
- Aegislash
- Trubbish
- Garbador
- Eevee
- Chandelure
- Sylveon
- Weepinbell
- Scatterbug
- Fletchling
- Swablu
- Flaaffy
- Talonflame
- Spritzee
- Hippowdon
- Vivillon
- Onix
- Ampharos
- Charizard
- Kangaskhan
- Slurpuff
- Dedenne
- Inkay
- Magicarp
- Gyarados
- Budew
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Vaporeon
Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will be the Pokemon Legends Z-A starter options.
All characters shown in the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer
The story of Legends Z-A will take place inside Lumiose City in the Kalos region. The main characters of the game shown in the clip are as follows:
- Urbain or Taunie: Friend and ally to the main character
- AZ: Owner of the hotel where the main character stays. Eternal Flower Floette is his partner Pokemon.
- Jett: CEO of Quasartico Inc., the company responsible for Luimose City's redevelopment.
- Vinnie: Jett's secretary.
New mechanics in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Wild Zones
Areas in Lumiose City are designated spaces for wild Pocket Monsters to thrive. This has been done to ensure Pokemon and humans can coexist gracefully. You can capture creatures you meet here.
New battling style
Legends Z-A brings a new battling style, not seen in any games in the franchise before. Attacks can now have varying range and area of effect. Pokemon also appear to be able to dodge incoming moves — much like in the anime.
You and your partner Pokemon can move around and choose to attack when the time is right. Mid-battle switching also appears to be a thing.
Mega Evolution is returning in Pokemon Legends Z-A
The Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer showed a bunch of Mega Evolutions that will make a comeback in the upcoming title. They are:
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Kangaskhan
- Mega Absol
- Mega Sableye
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Charizad X
- Mega Altaria
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Ampharos
Information about new Megas was not shared in the clip.
