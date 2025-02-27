Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer breakdown: All Pokemon, characters, mechanics, and more

The first Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer is out and it showcases a lot. Apart from the starters and returning Mega Evolutions, the clip shows several Pocket Monsters that will be part of the game, some of the key characters in the story, as well as new battle mechanics. The title is slated for a late 2025 release.

While the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer also shrouds many details of the upcoming title that fans hoped would be revealed, it has given us just enough to keep the level of anticipation high. This article breaks down everything shown in the clip.

All Pokemon shown in the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer

The following creatures made an appearance in the trailer for Legends Z-A:

Sliggoo

Clauncher

Furfou

Sandile

Chikorita

Tepig

Totodile

Bunnelby

Pyroar

Lucario

Floette (Eternal Flower)

Zygarde (10%)

Patrat

Pikachu

Larvitar

Baygon

Aegislash

Trubbish

Garbador

Eevee

Chandelure

Sylveon

Weepinbell

Scatterbug

Fletchling

Swablu

Flaaffy

Talonflame

Spritzee

Hippowdon

Vivillon

Onix

Ampharos

Charizard

Kangaskhan

Slurpuff

Dedenne

Inkay

Magicarp

Gyarados

Budew

Jolteon

Flareon

Vaporeon

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile will be the Pokemon Legends Z-A starter options.

All characters shown in the Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer

Pokemon Legends Z-A new characters (Image via TPC)

The story of Legends Z-A will take place inside Lumiose City in the Kalos region. The main characters of the game shown in the clip are as follows:

Urbain or Taunie: Friend and ally to the main character

Friend and ally to the main character AZ: Owner of the hotel where the main character stays. Eternal Flower Floette is his partner Pokemon.

Owner of the hotel where the main character stays. Eternal Flower Floette is his partner Pokemon. Jett: CEO of Quasartico Inc., the company responsible for Luimose City's redevelopment.

CEO of Quasartico Inc., the company responsible for Luimose City's redevelopment. Vinnie: Jett's secretary.

New mechanics in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Wild Zones

Areas in Lumiose City are designated spaces for wild Pocket Monsters to thrive. This has been done to ensure Pokemon and humans can coexist gracefully. You can capture creatures you meet here.

New battling style

Legends Z-A brings a new battling style, not seen in any games in the franchise before. Attacks can now have varying range and area of effect. Pokemon also appear to be able to dodge incoming moves — much like in the anime.

You and your partner Pokemon can move around and choose to attack when the time is right. Mid-battle switching also appears to be a thing.

Mega Evolution is returning in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Returning Mega Evolutions (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer showed a bunch of Mega Evolutions that will make a comeback in the upcoming title. They are:

Mega Lucario

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Absol

Mega Sableye

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizad X

Mega Altaria

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

Information about new Megas was not shared in the clip.

