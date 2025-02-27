Pokemon Legends Z-A starters and returning Mega Evolutions revealed

The Pokemon Legends Z-A starters were revealed in the trailer shown during the Pokemon Presents broadcast on February 28, 2025. They will be Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile. Additionally, the clip also showed some of the returning Mega Evolutions.

Ad

While the starters were seen before in the Scarlet and Violet games, it was fascinating to see the Mega Evolutions in the latest gen graphics. The list of Mega included were Mega Lucario, Mega Gardevoir, Mega Kangaskhan, Mega Absol, Mega Sableye, and more.

What to expect from Pokemon Legends Z-A starters and Mega Evolutions

Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile in the trailer (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

The Pokemon Legends Z-A starters will be Chikorita (Grass), Tepig (Fire), and Totodile (Water). Unlike Legends Arceus, which had three Partner Pokemon from different generations — Cyndaquil from Johto, Oshawott from Unova, and Rowlet from Alola — Z-A will have one Unova starter and two from Johto.

Ad

Trending

Whether these creatures will get new regional final evolutions like the previous Legends game was not revealed in the trailer.

Some of the returning Megas (Image via TPC)

Coming to the returning Mega Evolutions revealed in the trailer, they are:

Ad

Mega Lucario

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Kangaskhan

Mega Absol

Mega Sableye

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Charizad X

Mega Altaria

Mega Gyarados

Mega Ampharos

These creatures were shown in battle, and the animation quality looked impressive in the trailer. Notably missing were the Mega Evolutions of the other two Kanto starters — Blastoise and Venuaur — and the three from the Hoenn Region.

Additionally, no information was shared about any new creatures that would receive Mega Evolutions in the upcoming title.

Apart from the Pokemon Legends Z-A starters and returning Mega Evolutions, the trailer also showed a new variant for a Gen VI creature — Eternal Flower Floette. 10% Forme Zygarde and a Zygarde Cell also made appearances in the trailer.

Legends Z-A will come out in late 2025, according to the latest update shared by The Pokemon Company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨