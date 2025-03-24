Pokemon Legends Z-A is supposedly introducing 20+ Mega Evolutions

Pokemon Legends Z-A is arguably one of the most awaited games in the series, and its late 2025 launch is already riling fans. Mega Evolution returning to the game was one of the biggest reveals in the Pokemon Day Presents event. Yet only previously revealed Mega Evolutions like Mega Lucario, Mega Absol, and Mega Gardevoir were shown in the announcement.

Recently, fresh leaks have surfaced from @CentroLeaks on X, suggesting that the game will introduce 27 brand-new Mega Evolutions. If true, this could significantly expand the roster of these powerful transformations. Although this information is still unconfirmed, it has sparked widespread speculation and excitement among fans.

Note: This article is based on leaks by @CentroLeaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Pokemon Legends Z-A may have 27 new Mega Evolutions

As reported by X account @CentroLeaks, Pokemon Legends Z-A will supposedly feature 27 new Mega Evolutions. This is not a confirmed announcement by The Pokemon Company but a possible leak. Nevertheless, the mere possibility of new Mega Evolutions got fans discussing theories and wishlists.

In response to fan inquiries, @CentroLeaks added more clues about some of the Pokemon that might get new Mega forms. Some possible candidates include the legendary Zygarde, speculated for years as a possible one to receive a transformation or a visual variant of some kind. The upcoming title is further said to include various Mega forms from Generations 5 and 6.

Fans are excited despite this being a rumor (Image via X)

With a lot of speculation doing rounds online, fans are looking forward to seeing which cherished Pokemon might get new Mega forms. The popular choice in the community is Flygon, which has a long-standing request for a Regional Variant or Mega Evolution, followed by Mimikyu and Dragonite. If these leaks turn out to be accurate, they will add some new strategic depth and thrill to catching and battling with a fresh set of Mega Evolutions in Z-A.

Although nothing has been officially announced, the mere speculation of new Mega Evolutions has brought the feature back into the spotlight. Fans will have to wait for more information from The Pokemon Company to find out if these rumors are true, but until then, speculation and hype remain on the rise.

