Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks suggest new Mega Evolutions and Legendary Forms

Leaks surrounding Pokemon Legends Z-A have sparked excitement among fans, hinting at major gameplay changes and new forms for beloved Pokemon. Set in Lumiose City in the Kalos region, Legends Z-A is the second game in the Pokemon Legends series, following Legends Arceus. The game was officially announced in February 2024, but its full release date remains unknown.

While fans are waiting for a confirmed release date, recent leaks from X user @HiddenPowerPod suggest the game may introduce 25 new Mega Evolutions, a new Ghost-type Regi, and alternate forms of Xerneas and Yveltal. If true, these additions could reshape the competitive Pokemon landscape.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: Lumiose City and exploration changes

According to the leaks, Lumiose City remains a vast urban landscape but is now divided into four main areas: Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Lumiose. Each section is said to contain a Gym Leader specializing in Pokemon suited to that area's environment.

Additionally, four smaller zones within the city will allow players to encounter various Pokemon. While Lumiose serves as the primary setting, players will likely be able to temporarily explore outside the city in restricted wild zones, similar to the old Safari Zones.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: New and returning characters

The playable characters are supposedly named Brook (male) and Charie (female), and they will likely be guided by Professor Ianidia, an ancestor of Lysandre. Meanwhile, three Gym Leaders — Croiss, Cordon, and Canele — are said to be ancestors of Cilan, Cress, and Chili from Pokemon Black & White.

The game's story may feature a surprising twist, with AZ, a major figure from Pokemon X & Y, serving as a background character before later revealing himself as the villain.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: Starters and new Mega Evolutions

Snivy, Torchic, and Piplup are rumored to be a second set of starters available in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The leak further states that players may start their journey with the classic Pokemon X & Y starters - Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie. However, later in the game, they will likely receive a second starter from a different generation: Snivy, Torchic, or Piplup.

Leaks also suggest that Snivy and Piplup will gain brand-new Mega Evolutions, adding further depth to their roles in the game.

In total, 25 Pokemon are rumored to be getting new Mega Evolutions:

Raichu, Wigglytuff, Poliwrath, Jynx, Dragonite, Ledian, Azumarill, Politoed, Jumpluff, Ludicolo, Flygon, Torterra, Infernape, Empoleon, Carnivine, Lickilicky, Porygon-Z, Serperior, Emboar, Samurott, Scolipede, Gothitelle, Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja.

These additions could dramatically alter the competitive scene, bringing forgotten Pokemon back into relevance.

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks: Legendary and regional forms

Instead of Mega Evolutions, Xerneas and Yveltal are rumored to receive "Complete Cycle" forms, which will likely be awakened in a boss battle similar to the fight against Volo in Legends: Arceus.

Additionally, a new Ghost-type Regi will supposedly debut, featuring an unsettling design reminiscent of Frankenstein's Monster.

Several regional variants and new Pokemon have also been hinted at:

A Fairy/Fire regional form of Litwick , resembling an incense lantern.

, resembling an incense lantern. A regional form of the Tynamo line reimagined as tangled wires with an Electric typing.

reimagined as tangled wires with an Electric typing. A new regional fake for Farfetch'd, called Far'fencd, styled as a fencer.

If these leaks prove accurate, Pokemon Legends Z-A could significantly expand the Pokemon universe with fresh mechanics and intriguing new designs. While no official release date has been announced, fans eagerly await confirmation on these rumored features.

Whether through new Mega Evolutions, unique Legendary forms, or innovative gameplay changes, Legends Z-A appears to be shaping up as a game that will redefine the Kalos region for a new generation of trainers.

