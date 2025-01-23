Primary vs Secondary typing in Pokemon: How do these manifest in-game?

How certain Pokemon are listed in the Pokedex can be confusing for some players. Trainers may notice, for example, that Meowscarada is a Grass and Dark-type, but Wo-Chien is a Dark and Grass-type. With this oddly distinct type listing, some may be under the impression this has any impact on how the creature plays in battle.

Despite how it might look, these two creatures have a functionally identical typing. There are a few different reasons why this oddity in classification can occur throughout the Pokemon franchise. Here is everything to know about how a creature's typings can interact with one other.

Explaining how dual typings interact in the Pokemon series

Both primary and secondary typings are always in effect, unless removed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

A creature with two typings will always benefit from both of them simultaneously. This means Scizor will always be treated as a Steel and a Bug-type, both offensively and defensively. For this reason, Scizor will only take neutral damage from Flying-type attacks, with the weakness from the Bug element being neutralized by the resistance of the Steel element.

Trending

Also read: 5 Pokemon that should get an Alternate Forme next

This also works offensively, as the creature will benefit from the same-type attack boost if it uses an attack from either of its elements. Going back to Scizor, it will benefit from the same-type attack bonus if it uses either X-Scissor or Bullet Punch.

Why do certain type combinations display differently between creatures in the Pokemon franchise

Certain creatures developing types later on in their evolution can lead to a type displaying differently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The reason why certain types can display the way they do on the status screen or Pokedex can vary depending on the circumstance. The most common is that the evolutionary line does not develop the type until later in their development. Going back to Meowscarada, it is displayed as a Grass and Dark-type, because it only acquires this Dark typing after reaching its final stage of evolution, while the Grass typing has always been present.

Also read: 5 things devs got right with Pokemon TCG Pocket that make it popular

Another reason this can take place is because the element was added later in the franchise. This can be seen with the Jigglypuff and Marill lines. One outlier to this is the Togepi line, which becomes Fairy and Flying-types after evolving rather than Flying and Fairy. This is because the Fairy element replaced the family's old Normal typing.

Also read: 5 secrets Pokemon games don't tell you about

With how typings are displayed having no real relevance to how a creature would play or perform in a battle, there is often little reason why dual typings are listed as they are. It could be because of what the creators of the creature thought upon making it. For example, if it is a fish or sea creature, it will likely have a primary Water typing.

Also read: How to get free Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon HOME

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback