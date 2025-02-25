Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer leaks: New Megas, characters, gameplay features, and more

With Pokemon Day just around the corner, the internet is ripe with supposed leaks about Pokemon Legends Z-A. Hype for the title has grown exponentially, with the game seemingly being the most ambitious in the franchise, bringing back the beloved Mega Evolution mechanic. The fact that very little official information is currently available regarding the game has also contributed to the buzz around it.

One of the most popular leaks to gain traction was originally shared on an anonymous message board. Later, a post and a summary were shared on X by user Light_88_. This leak hinted that a Pokemon Legends Z-A trailer will be shown during Pokemon Day 2025, and supposedly divulged every highlight from this trailer.

Alleged Pokemon Day leak details Pokemon Legends Z-A Trailer

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

According to the leak, the trailer will last about three and a half minutes. It also talks about some returning features from Pokemon Legends Arceus, like Alpha Pokemon and the free-roam catching mechanics. Outside of this, the trailer seems to focus on introducing the playerbase to the new creature designs coming to the title.

Three new Mega Evolutions were also detailed in the leak. Mega Krookodile, Arbok, and Gogoat will apparently be added, with Mega Gogoat being a boss that players will see in the trailer as well. While on the topic of new forms, a Kalos regional variant of Milcery will reportedly be seen in the upcoming trailer, with a design inspired by cheese rather than whipped cream.

To the dismay of many players, the starter trio is also supposedly shown in this trailer, with the picks being the original Kalos set: Froakie, Fennekin, and Chespin. This will be one of the most controversial changes made in Pokemon Legends Z-A, as many players were under the impression that this side-series of games would feature shuffled starters.

The game also seems to focus more on the past, with the leak detailing the player characters as appearing similar to the ones seen in Pokemon X and Y, but sporting much older-looking clothes. Whether the game takes place solely in the past, or throughout the ages of Lumiose City via time travel could be revealed in this trailer as well.

Could this Pokemon Legends Z-A leak be legitimate?

Some of these leaks are likely true, but not every detail is 100% accurate (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like every Pokemon Legends Z-A leak online, this one should also be taken with a grain of salt. After all, if online leaks were true, they would be a lot more consistent with the details they share. One consistent detail is the release date for the summer of 2025, as well as Pokemon Day featuring a trailer for this upcoming title.

Overall, online fans should not take anything they hear about Pokemon Legends Z-A on social media too seriously. Real Pokemon fans know the legitimate leaks come a month or so before the game drops, spoiling all the new monster designs for everyone long before the title comes out thanks to unfortunate timeline posts and the For You page algorithm.

