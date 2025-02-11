  • home icon
Pokemon GO Community Day dates for upcoming season revealed (March - May 2025)

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Feb 11, 2025 14:41 GMT
Pokemon GO Community Day dates
The March Pokemon GO Community Day is highly likely to feature Fuecoco (Image via TPC)

Niantic has revealed the upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day dates, which will take place over March, April, and May 2025. There will be five such events over these three months and the dates for these are as follows:

  • Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Saturday, March 22, 2025 (Community Day Classic)
  • Sunday, April 27, 2025
  • Sunday, May 11, 2025
  • Saturday, May 24, 2025 (Community Day Classic)

This is a widely spread-out collection of events, and fans can expect to see some exciting new additions to the coveted Pokemon GO Community Day list. Notably, 2025 has so far hosted Sprigatito, Shelmet, and Karrablast in the regular version of the event, while Ralts was the highlight of the Classic variant held in January.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

There will be five Pokemon GO Community Day events in the upcoming season

While the season to follow Dual Destiny has not been teased by Niantic, the Pokemon GO developer has revealed the dates for the Community Days to be held during the next three months.

Also read: Candela or Arlo: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research?

March will see one regular Community Day and one Classic version of the event. There is a high chance that Fuecoco, the Fire-type starter from the Paldea region, will be the star of the event. Skeledirge's signature move — Torch Song — was added to the game data recently, according to datamine reports.

One of the Pokemon GO Community Day Classic events, either in March or May, is likely to feature either Totodile or Chikorita since Cyndaquil already had its time in the spotlight last year. An Eevee CD Classic could also be on the cards, with 2025 being the Year of Eevee.

Also read: Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks

Apart from Pokemon GO Community Day dates, the developer also shared the dates for other special events. They are as follows:

  • Saturday and Sunday, March 8–9, 2025 (Max Battle Weekend)
  • Sunday, March 16, 2025 (Catch Mastery)
  • Sunday, March 23, 2025 (Raid Day)
  • Saturday, March 29, 2025 (Research Day)
  • Saturday, April 5, 2025 (Raid Day)
  • Sunday, April 6, 2025 (Hatch Day)
  • Sunday, April 13, 2025 (Raid Day)
  • Saturday, April 19, 2025 (Max Battle Day)
  • Saturday, May 3, 2025 (Raid Day)
  • Saturday, May 17, 2025 (Shadow Raid Day)
  • Sunday, May 25, 2025 (Max Battle Day)

More information about the theme of the next Pokemon GO season should come our way later this month. This could drop hints about which creatures might be featured during these events.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
