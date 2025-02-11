Candela or Arlo: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research?

There are two tracks in the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research - Team up with Candela and Investigate Arlo. The quest will be available for free to everyone who logs in after it goes live at 10 am local time on February 11, 2025. You must complete the tasks and claim the rewards before 8 pm local time on February 15.

Arlo is the way to go in the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research. This article covers an overview of the tasks and tells you why you should choose the Team GO Rocket Leader.

Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research: Differences in the rewards

The first page of the research quest is the same for all trainers. Before heading to the second page, you must choose between Candela and Arlo.

From the second page onwards, the tasks in the Candela line involve playing with your Buddy, sending gifts, making friends, and trading. The unique rewards you get in this line are:

Luvdisc encounter

2 x Poffin

Dunsparce encounter

Shellder encounter

Rapidash encounter

The tasks in the Arlo line involve catching and transferring Pocket Monsters as well as defeating TGR Grunts and Arlo himself. The unique rewards in this part are:

Cubone encounter

1 x Rocket Radar

Shadow Diglett

Slowpoke encounter

Scizor encounter

Conclusion: Which path is the better choice in Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research?

The tasks in the Candela line are more complex and the rewards are relatively underwhelming. The only two decent ones among these are Dunsparce — a strong Pokemon in the Great League — and two Poffins, which can be useful to get your Buddy excited. However, the former is widely available in the present event and you can very well do without the latter.

On the other hand, the Arlo questline gives you powerful rewards like Cubone, Shadow Diglett, and Scizor, for much less effort. The first two critters evolve into powerful Mud Slap users, which can be highly effective in the Great League. Scizor can Mega Evolve into one of the best Bug-type attackers in the game. Additionally, the Rocket Radar you get in Part 2 can be used to look for Arlo for the next part.

Considering these things, you are better off choosing to Investigate Arlo in the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies Timed Research.

