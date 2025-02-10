How to get Dhelmise in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dhelmise in Pokemon GO will make its debut on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, as one of the highlights of the Beloved Buddies event. The creature hails from the Alola region and is a Grass- and Ghost-type. It is called the Sea Creeper Pokemon in the Pokedex and is shaped like an anchor. Dhelmise neither evolves from something nor does it evolve into anything else.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about catching Dhelmise in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dhelmise in Pokemon GO

You can get Dhelmise in Pokemon GO using the following methods, as of February 2025:

3-star raids

Trade

Dhemise promo (Image via TPC)

Dhelmise will appear as a 3-star raid boss during the Beloved Buddies event for the first time. The creature will be available in Gyms from 10 am local time on Tuesday, February 11 till 8 pm local time on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Dhelmise will have 20,725 CP, which is on the higher side of things as far as this tier of bosses is concerned. However, its Grass-, and Ghost-typing leaves it vulnerable to a plethora of attacks.

After taking down the raid boss, you can capture Dhelmise at the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 1,608 - 1,685 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,608 - 1,685 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear or Foggy): 2,010 - 2,107 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you are unable to capture Dhelmise in Pokemon GO on your own, you can always have an in-game friend trade you one. However, this will count as a Special Trade and cost a large amount of XP.

Pokemon GO Dhelmise: Stats and moves

Max Combat Power: 3,335 (3,375 with Best Buddy boost)

3,335 (3,375 with Best Buddy boost) Attack: 233

233 Defense: 179

179 Stamina: 172

172 Fast Attacks: Astonish and Shadow Claw

Astonish and Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Heavy Slam, Power Whip, and Shadow Ball

Can Dhemise be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Dhelmise Shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

It is not possible to get Shiny Dhelmise in Niantic's mobile game at the time of release. Trainers must wait for a future event for this special version of the creature to be available.

