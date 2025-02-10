Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies preparation guide

The Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event kicks off at 10 am local time on Tuesday, February 11, and will end at 8 pm local time on Saturday, February 15, 2025. It marks the debut of Dhelmise and offers a bunch of Lure Module and Stardust-related bonuses. Additionally, Dunsparce, Digglett, and Skrelp will have boosted shiny odds in different arenas.
This article covers all the features and event bonuses you can find during Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies. It also suggests tips and tricks to make the most out of the event.
Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies features and bonuses
Features
Wild encounters
- Nidoran (Female) [shiny available]
- Nidoran (Male) [shiny available]
- Diglett [shiny available and boosted]
- Slowpoke [shiny available]
- Shellder [shiny available]
- Dunsparce [shiny available and boosted]
- Remoraid [shiny available]
- Mantine [shiny available]
- Plusle [shiny available]
- Minun [shiny available]
- Volbeat [shiny available]
- Illumise [shiny available]
- Cutiefly [shiny available]
- Fomantis [shiny available]
Raids
One-Star Raids
- Shellder [shiny available]
- Dwebble [shiny available]
- Skrelp [shiny available and boosted]
Three-Star Raids
- Slowbro [shiny available]
- Hippowdon
- Dhelmise
Five-Star Raids
- Enamorus (Incarnate Forme)
Mega Raids
- Mega Tyranitar [shiny available]
Apart from this, the event will provide Field Research tasks that have Tandemaus as one of the potential rewards.
Bonuses
- 2× XP for catching Pokemon.
- Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour.
- Lure Modules will attract different Pokemon during the event, such as Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis.
- 500 Additional Stardust for catching the following Pokemon: Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis.
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies
Do the following things to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Beloved Buddies event:
- Use Lucky Eggs. This will help you boost the 2x catch XP bonus and turn it into 3x.
- Mega Evolve a suitable Pokemon for extra Candy. Depending on the creatures you want to farm, use a Mega Evolution that gives you extra Catch Candy.
- Use Lure Modules and try to play in busy areas. To get the maximum output from the Lure Module bonus, make sure to plant these resources in a place and at a time when the maximum number of players can utilize its effect.
- Use Star Pieces. Some Pokemon will give 500 extra Stardust when caught. You can use a Star Piece to increase this quantity to 750.
