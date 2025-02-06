Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks hint at potential Gen 5 remake, Legends Z-A release window, new TCG Pocket mini set, and more

Leaks surrounding the content to be showcased at Pokemon Presents 2025, expected to air on February 27, 2025, have emerged on social media platforms. X user @HiddenPowerPod shared a roundup of the potential revelations to be made during the broadcast. This includes a look at the Legends Z-A starters, art style, and story, as well as Gen 5 remakes and a new Giratina-themed TCG Pocket expansion, among other things.

This article will explore the latest Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks.

Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks show promising path ahead for the franchise

According to the leaks, Pokemon Presents 2025 will contain updates for nearly all games, including Cafe Mix, GO, and Masters. The event will reportedly announce the addition of Flareon, Jolteon, and Vaporeon for Pokemon Unite to mark the Year of Eevee.

TCG Pocket fans also have something to look forward to during this year's event. A new mini expansion pack based on Giratina is expected to be announced during the livestream. It will likely feature ex cards for Giratina, Arceus, and Spiritomb, among others.

Coming to Pokemon Legends Z-A content, it will come in the form of the title's trailer. As per leaks, it will likely showcase a new set of starters — Totodile, Litten, and Snivy. This is the same pattern as the one from the previous Legends game, as there is one starter each from Gen 2, 7, and 5. Megas for Dragonite and Flygon will also apparently appear in the clip.

The trailer is also rumored to show the main characters as well as their corresponding storylines. The narrative will reportedly be set 25 years in the future in a Lumiose City that is being renovated to become a major tourist attraction in Kalos.

The gameplay footage in the trailer is smooth, according to the leaks. It has Scarlet and Violet-level graphics but retains many features from Legends Arceus. The game will also be announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 and June 2025 will be projected as the release month.

Pokemon Presents 2025 leaks also suggest that Gen 5 remakes are in development and will be released in November 2025. This title will follow a Let's GO Pikachu and Eevee style. The footage to be shown during the event reportedly "looks very polished and runs very smoothly".

