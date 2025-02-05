Nintendo Switch 2 Direct April 2025: Timings, where to watch, and more

Fans are eagerly anticipating the debut Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on the horizon, slated for April 2, 2025. Nintendo has now announced further details, including timings when players can learn more about the next-gen hybrid console in a few months. The event will go live at 6 AM PT, and offer more details about the recently announced successor before its subsequent launch later this year.

Since fans must wait a bit to know more about the upcoming handheld, this will undoubtedly build up further anticipation. Here's everything to know about the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct for April 2025.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct date and timings explored

Here are the global timings for this exciting event:

Pacific Time (PT): April 2, 2025, at 6 am

April 2, 2025, at 6 am Mountain Time (MT): April 2, 2025, at 7 am

April 2, 2025, at 7 am Central Time (CT): April 2, 2025, at 8 am

April 2, 2025, at 8 am Eastern Time (ET): April 2, 2025, at 9 am

April 2, 2025, at 9 am British Standard Time (BST): April 2, 2025, at 2 pm

April 2, 2025, at 2 pm Central European Time (CET): April 2, 2025, at 3 pm

April 2, 2025, at 3 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): April 2, 2025, at 4 pm

April 2, 2025, at 4 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): April 2, 2025, at 6.30 pm

April 2, 2025, at 6.30 pm China Standard Time (CST): April 2, 2025, at 9 pm

April 2, 2025, at 9 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): April 2, 2025, at 10 pm

April 2, 2025, at 10 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): April 3, 2025, at 12 am

April 3, 2025, at 12 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): April 3, 2025, at 2 am

Where to watch Nintendo Switch 2 Direct and what to expect?

Could this new Direct offer more details about the next-gen Mario Kart game? (Image via Nintendo)

Fans can tune into the live stream on Nintendo's official channel a short while before the live stream airs on time. As for what to expect, we do not know much yet. While this Direct was announced following the console's recent reveal, this new update shared the timings for regions.

However, we can still reasonably speculate as to what fans can expect. For one, the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer was brief. Since this new showcase will be a deep dive, we should get additional details like how to use the console, its features (including the unconfirmed mouse feature for Joy-Cons), and more.

While we have only seen a new Mario Kart featured during the reveal trailer, we may also get news of further projects that are in development at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. The company has also announced a hands-on event in major cities around the world, which takes place a few days after this Direct.

As such, there is a fair chance lucky fans could get to play the featured games showcased at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, even before the console is officially released to the public.

