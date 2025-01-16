  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Experience hands-on demo event announced: Timings, how to register, and more

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience hands-on demo event announced: Timings, how to register, and more

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jan 16, 2025 15:35 GMT
Nintendo Switch 2 Experience
Lucky fans will get to go hands-on with the Nintendo Switch 2 in April 2025 (Image via Nintedno)

Following its debut, Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. It aims to provide fans with a hands-on experience with the next-gen hybrid console before its upcoming 2025 launch. Registrations for the event begin on January 17, 2025, and participants will stand a chance of getting event tickets.

There are some additional requirements to note, like a mandatory Nintendo Account. Here are the full details for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event schedule explored

Fans will get to use the new system for themselves at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience (Image via Nintendo)
Fans will get to use the new system for themselves at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience (Image via Nintendo)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here's when fans across the globe can experience the magic of Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time. Note that all dates reflect local time.

also-read-trending Trending

North America:

  • New York: April 4-6, 2025
  • Los Angeles: April 11-13, 2025
  • Dallas: April 25-27, 2025
  • Toronto: April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

  • Paris: April 4-6, 2025
  • London: April 11-13, 2025
  • Milan: April 25-27, 2025
  • Berlin: April 25-27, 2025
  • Madrid: May 9-11, 2025
  • Amsterdam: May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

  • Melbourne: May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

  • Tokyo (Makuhari): April 26-27, 2025
  • Seoul: May 31-June 1, 2025
  • Hong Kong: TBA
  • Taipei: TBA

While additional details remain uncertain as of now, fans may even get to play games on the system like the newly showcased Mario Kart title in the trailer.

Also Read: Nintendo Switch 2 Direct announced

How to register for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event

youtube-cover

Registrations for the event open on January 17, 2025, at the following times around the globe:

  • Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2025, at 1 pm
  • Central Time (CT): January 17, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2025, at 3 pm
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2025, at 9 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2025, at 5 am
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): January 18, 2025, at 7 am
  • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2025, at 9 am

The registrations will end on January 26, 2025, at 11.59 PM local time, and randomly chosen winners will be announced shortly after, who will be notified via email linked to the Nintendo Account used to register. While the ticket draw will be free to enter, the US events will be open to US residents only.

Users can register solo or with up to six people as part of the Nintendo Account Family group; group members will need to participate together during the same session. In addition, tickets are limited to one per Nintendo account, are non-transferable, and are for one-time use only.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 price leaks explored

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी