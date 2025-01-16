Nintendo Switch 2 Experience hands-on demo event announced: Timings, how to register, and more

Following its debut, Nintendo has announced a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event. It aims to provide fans with a hands-on experience with the next-gen hybrid console before its upcoming 2025 launch. Registrations for the event begin on January 17, 2025, and participants will stand a chance of getting event tickets.

There are some additional requirements to note, like a mandatory Nintendo Account. Here are the full details for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event schedule explored

Fans will get to use the new system for themselves at the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience (Image via Nintendo)

Here's when fans across the globe can experience the magic of Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time. Note that all dates reflect local time.

North America:

New York: April 4-6, 2025

Los Angeles: April 11-13, 2025

Dallas: April 25-27, 2025

Toronto: April 25-27, 2025

Europe:

Paris: April 4-6, 2025

London: April 11-13, 2025

Milan: April 25-27, 2025

Berlin: April 25-27, 2025

Madrid: May 9-11, 2025

Amsterdam: May 9-11, 2025

Oceania:

Melbourne: May 10-11, 2025

Asia:

Tokyo (Makuhari): April 26-27, 2025

Seoul: May 31-June 1, 2025

Hong Kong: TBA

Taipei: TBA

While additional details remain uncertain as of now, fans may even get to play games on the system like the newly showcased Mario Kart title in the trailer.

How to register for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience event

Registrations for the event open on January 17, 2025, at the following times around the globe:

Pacific Time (PT): January 17, 2025, at 12 pm

January 17, 2025, at 12 pm Mountain Time (MT): January 17, 2025, at 1 pm

January 17, 2025, at 1 pm Central Time (CT): January 17, 2025, at 2 pm

January 17, 2025, at 2 pm Eastern Time (ET): January 17, 2025, at 3 pm

January 17, 2025, at 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): January 17, 2025, at 8 pm

January 17, 2025, at 8 pm Central European Time (CET): January 17, 2025, at 9 pm

January 17, 2025, at 9 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): January 18, 2025, at 5 am

January 18, 2025, at 5 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): January 18, 2025, at 7 am

January 18, 2025, at 7 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): January 18, 2025, at 9 am

The registrations will end on January 26, 2025, at 11.59 PM local time, and randomly chosen winners will be announced shortly after, who will be notified via email linked to the Nintendo Account used to register. While the ticket draw will be free to enter, the US events will be open to US residents only.

Users can register solo or with up to six people as part of the Nintendo Account Family group; group members will need to participate together during the same session. In addition, tickets are limited to one per Nintendo account, are non-transferable, and are for one-time use only.

