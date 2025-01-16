Nintendo Switch 2 price leaks explored: How much might the next-gen console cost?

After much anticipation, Nintendo unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 via a first-look trailer video. This upcoming console features an expanded display, redesigned Joy-Cons, reduced bezels, and several other significant enhancements. Additionally, the company confirmed that users will have the ability to play both exclusive Switch 2 and older Switch games on the new system.

While the device's launch is officially scheduled for 2025, specifics concerning its pricing remain undisclosed. This article examines the recent reports regarding the pricing of the Nintendo Switch 2.

NOTE: This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take them with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed.

Alleged French retailer employee leaks Nintendo Switch 2 would cost around $410

Nintendo has announced that the Switch 2 will be released in 2025; however, pre-orders for the console are not currently available. Meanwhile, several sources provide potentially credible information regarding the next-gen console's pricing.

Recently, a post on the r/NintendoSwitch2 subreddit has garnered significant attention, as it purports to provide reliable information regarding the pricing and pre-order specifics for the Switch 2.

The post features a screenshot of a Discord chat in which an individual asserts that they are an employee of Micromania, a French retail establishment. This individual states that their store is preparing to accept pre-orders for the Switch 2, which is priced at €399 ($410).

The individual additionally shared details regarding the pricing of game cartridges, as it is reported that the storefront has obtained a list of 25 potential games for the console. Notably, their prices range from €69 to €79.

According to the individual's Discord chat:

"I can just tell you that everything is already ready for pre-orders. I know the first Nintendo exclusive game because there is a pack with this game in limited edition and the whole list of games is coded. I can't say anything more because I'm risking my job just that the pre-orders are REALLY FOR SOON"

A comment made by Redditor u/Inventeer on the same post indicates that the French retailer, Micromania, consistently charges excessive prices. However, should the leaks prove accurate, the upcoming Switch 2 is expected to be approximately $100 more expensive than the current model, which is priced at $299.99.

The Nintendo Direct event is scheduled for April 2, 2025, and it may ultimately reveal pre-order information regarding the Nintendo Switch 2.

