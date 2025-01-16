Nintendo Switch 2 Direct announced for April 2025

Now that the console has been officially revealed, a Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is confirmed to be on the horizon. As per official details from Nintendo, this live stream, centered around the console and its games, is slated for Wednesday, April 2, 2025. That is two and a half months away from its debut reveal today, so fans who have been anticipating the system will need to be a bit more patient.

That said, now that the curtains have been lifted, fans can finally look forward to the games. Here are the full details.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

As per the trailer, a brand-new Mario Kart could be in the works and might be shown at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct (Image via Nintendo)

Thus far, no further details, such as timings, have been provided about the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct since we are a ways off from the showcase. However, the Direct live streams have always been centered around games for Nintendo consoles. As such, we will likely get to see all the titles that first-party and third-party studios have under development for the next-gen console for its upcoming 2025 launch.

We already know that the Nintendo Switch 2 is backward compatible with the predecessor console, meaning the upcoming system can play both digital and physical games from the Nintendo Switch. This means iconic titles like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and more will be playable.

As such, we could see further details about what kinds of games are compatible. Furthermore, a plethora of third-party titles have leaked for the console, including many current-gen games like Metaphor ReFantazio, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Assassin's Creed Shadows, and more.

We could also see what Nintendo's own studios have in store, whether that is an enhanced version of existing titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, or brand-new ones like what seems to be a new Mario Kart game in the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer.

Given that many of these come from reliable leakers, like NateTheHate and Necrofelipe, who have accurately provided Nintendo Switch 2 details prior to its reveal, these rumors hold some water. If nothing else, we might at least get a look at an in-depth tech dive that explains the new features and gimmicks that the next-gen console will no doubt have. We'll have to wait and see to find out.

