"PC vs Switch coming soon?": Fans excited over Nintendo Switch 2 trailer suggesting mouse compatibility

With reports of Nintendo Switch 2 mouse support and the reveal trailer essentially hinting at it, fans look forward to enjoying existing Nintendo Switch and future next-gen games in a new light. This should not only help the upcoming hybrid console from Nintendo further set itself apart from the competition but also prove the company aims to sustain that fire of innovation even with a safe successor.

As an example, user u/Extra-Ad2371 took to the r/overwatch2 sub on Reddit to highlight how this functionality could open the doors to improved multiplayer experiences. In other words, this would allow Nintendo fans to gain an upper hand over PlayStation and Xbox players who rely on controllers while also going toe-to-toe with PC users.

The excitement doesn't stop there, however. Fans on other social media sites like X are excited about what possibilities this could bring to the table.

User @Genki_JPN on X pointed out how the console reveal trailer shows the Joy-Cons being slotted into what looks like a rubber wrist-strap attachment so it can slide around on a desk surface, lending further validity to the mouse support claims.

User @aj_kanto hilariously responds with a GIF to this post, suggesting they would like to see how the new Mario Kart game would play on the system with mouse support:

John Syzmanski (@Ducky_Szymanski), indie developer and brother to David Syzmanski of DUSK and Iron Lung fame, stated their interest in creating a new rail-shooter game if this functionality turns out to be legitimate:

"If this means Nintendo Switch 2 actually has mouse support, I'm making a rail shooter and nobody can tell me no."

Another developer, Ternox Games (@taimari), suggested their latest indie game STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator could provide Nintendo fans with a PC-like point & click experience for their game:

"So, if it's literally like PC mouse, then STONKS-9800 will be able to be played quite authentically on Nintendo Switch 2."

User @Azmaedus points out a funny but interesting theory. Given how further back the new Nintendo Switch 2's back stand bends to an almost sleeping position, this could make for new kinds of gameplay experiences or even the revival of dormant games, like Mario Paint which originated back on the Super NES:

"IS ANYONE TALKING ABOUT HOW THE SWITCH 2 BENDS??? The stand can bend backwards for that perfect drawing position & the joycons seem to work as a mouse?? Potentially catering to artists?! Could Nintendo make a stylus for drawing??? ARE WE GETTING MARIO PAINT!? 👀"

Potential Nintendo Switch 2 mouse compatibility has fans hyped for the possibilities for multiplayer and innovative gaming

All in all, the hype does seem to be well-founded thus far. This means players will have a new reason to revisit previous Nintendo Switch games such as third-party offerings like Fortnite and DOOM Eternal or even Nintendo's own Splatoon 3 and Metroid Prime Remastered.

Given that most leaks thus far have been accurate, there is a high chance this mouse feature is real too. Fans are awaiting Nintendo to elaborate further on this new mechanic, which we will likely see during the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct in April 2025.

