Nintendo Switch 2 Desktop mode, keyboard & mouse support for Call of Duty and other games leaked

Call of Duty leaker Shaun Weber hinted at a Desktop Mode for Nintendo Switch 2, which would allow players to utilize mouse-like controls for a truly PC-esque experience on the go. It seems that players will apparently be able to utilize the Joy-con controllers as a mouse, thanks to the optical sensor on the sides. Coupled with native keyboard support, this should allow Nintendo players to go toe-to-toe with PC players for COD and other multiplayer titles.

While this is not a surprising revelation as the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer hinted at a mouse feature, this seems to further cement the notion that Nintendo is truly serious about capturing the hardcore audience.

Note: The following content is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Nintendo Switch 2 will reportedly support a keyboard & mouse setup for FPS games and more

Expand Tweet

Trending

The leaker made a post to his X account @just4leaks2, listing the following details about the Nintendo Switch 2:

"Switch 2... "Desktop mode", Joy-Con Mouse... More games with Native Mouse n Keyboard support like future Call of Duty titles"

While no further details were offered, the Desktop Mode seems to allow using the Joy-Con as a mouse for navigating the home menu and games. Speaking of games, he also suggested that future Call of Duty titles would find their home on the Nintendo Switch 2. This is not very surprising either, as Microsoft entered a contract with the Super Mario company to bring the mainline COD offerings to future Nintendo platforms.

Read More: Is Call of Duty 2025 coming to Nintendo Switch 2? Possibilities explored

This possible Desktop setup would also be useful for other shooter titles, such as the upcoming Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, or older Nintendo Switch games like the BioShock games, Metro duology, Borderlands titles, and more. Since the leaker also mentions keyboard compatibility, it seems we will soon see official third-party accessories to that extent as well.

Nintendo is hosting a Direct showcase focused on their upcoming next-gen platform in April 2025, so here's hoping we see some of these come to fruition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback