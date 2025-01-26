How to get your Buddy Pokemon excited in Pokemon GO?

In Pokemon GO, your Buddy Pokemon isn’t just a cute companion for showing off; it can also help you reap some valuable in-game rewards. The highest Buddy mood level, "excited," unlocks perks like halving Candy distances and raising your daily Heart cap to 20. However, getting your Buddy Pokemon to this mood requires effort - or a little investment if you’re short on time.

Whether you’re preparing for a Community Day or just want to maximize your Buddy interactions, understanding how to attain the excited mood is key to making the most of this feature.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to getting your Buddy Pokemon excited in Pokemon GO.

What are the benefits of getting your Pokemon GO Buddy is excited?

Pokemon GO excited Buddy partner (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When your Buddy reaches an excited mood, you’ll gain the following benefits, represented by a cheering icon surrounded by Hearts:

Candy distances are halved , making it easier to collect Candy by walking

, making it easier to collect Candy by walking Your daily Heart cap increases to 20, allowing you to progress toward Best Buddy status faster

These perks are temporary, so it’s best to time them strategically, such as during events.

Various methods to get your Buddy excited in Pokemon GO

There are two primary ways to make your Buddy Pokemon excited:

1) Using a Poffin: A Poffin is an in-game item available in the shop for 100 Coins. It instantly fills all feeding Heart meters for the day and boosts your Buddy’s mood to excited. You can monetize this according to your convenience, so it’s ideal for events like Community Days when you want immediate benefits.

2) Performing daily activities: For players who prefer a free method, you can naturally raise your Buddy’s mood by performing various activities. You must collect 32 points per day, and most activities have a 30-minute cooldown, except for walking. This method requires consistency, but it’s reliable with a little planning.

How to get your Pokemon GO Buddy excited without using Poffin

You can track your progress in the game if you choose not to use a Poffin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here’s a breakdown of the activities you can perform to reach the excited mood without the use of a Poffin:

Visit a new location: Earn points by exploring new PokeStops or Gyms. Walk 2 km: One of the easiest ways to contribute points, and there’s no cooldown. Feed your Buddy: Use Berries to fill the hunger meter. Play with your Buddy: Rub your screen to interact with your Buddy. Take a Snapshot: Snap a picture of your Buddy Pokemon. Open a Souvenir or Present: Available once you’ve reached Great Buddy status. Visit a location highlighted by your Buddy: Check for areas your Buddy indicates.

Each activity earns a certain number of points, and repeating them throughout the day helps you hit the 32-point threshold.

Tips for reaching excited mood

Plan your day: Since most activities have a 30-minute cooldown, spread them out over a few hours.

Since most activities have a 30-minute cooldown, spread them out over a few hours. Focus on walking: Walking 2 km doesn’t have a cooldown, making it the most consistent way to earn points.

Walking 2 km doesn’t have a cooldown, making it the most consistent way to earn points. Combine activities: Feed and play with your Buddy after taking a Snapshot at a new location.

Feed and play with your Buddy after taking a Snapshot at a new location. Track progress: While the game doesn’t provide real-time updates, you’ll notice double heart icons next to activities when your Buddy is excited.

When should you use a Poffin in Pokemon GO

A Poffin as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For time-limited events like Community Days, using a Poffin upfront is the most efficient option. It provides instant benefits, allowing you to enjoy halved Candy distances and boosted Hearts without worrying about cooldowns.

Getting your Buddy Pokemon excited in Pokemon GO requires effort, patience, or a small investment. If you prefer a free route, daily activities like walking, playing, and visiting new locations will get the job done with persistence.

For those looking for instant results, a Poffin offers a quick and effective solution. Whichever method you choose, making your Buddy excited is well worth it for the perks it provides, especially during special events.

