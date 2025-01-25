How to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

To solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO, you'll need a team of strong counters. The Subterrene Pokemon is a Ground- and Steel-type creature that resists a wide array of attacks. It sports high Attack and Stamina stat and uses moves like Scorching Sands, which inflict super-effective damage to five different Pokemon types. Given Excadrill's impressive battle capabilities, choosing effective counters is crucial for taking it down.

This article talks about the best counters to use against Excadrill to solo defeat it.

Everything you need to know solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO

Excadrill in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following counters are necessary to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO:

Primal and Shadow Kyorge with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blade

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

The raid attackers mentioned above can help solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO. Each is capable of bringing this Raid Boss down by themselves. However, if your roster is not strong and you are not skilled at dodging hard-hitting Charged Attacks, winning its battles can become challenging.

You can select Level 20 picks for the solo challenge. However, counters that are at least Level 40 can dish out massive damage, defeat the Raid Boss quickly, and save your valuable healing items.

You are allowed to use six different Pokemon when challenging a Raid Boss. Even when you don't possess all the suggested counters provided herein, you can use some of them and then team them up with the ones you have in your account to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO.

Notably, Excadrill takes 160% additional damage from Fighting-, Ground-, Fire-, and Water-type attacks.

Given below are the stats of this Pocket Monster in raids:

Combat Power : 19,440

: 19,440 Attack : 255

: 255 Defense : 129

: 129 Stamina : 3,6000

: 3,6000 Fast Attacks : Mud Shot, Metal Claw, and Mud-Slap

: Mud Shot, Metal Claw, and Mud-Slap Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Drill Run, Rock Slide, Iron Head, and Scorching Sands

