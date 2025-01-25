  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

How to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Jan 25, 2025 10:16 GMT
Strategy to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO
Solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO, you'll need a team of strong counters. The Subterrene Pokemon is a Ground- and Steel-type creature that resists a wide array of attacks. It sports high Attack and Stamina stat and uses moves like Scorching Sands, which inflict super-effective damage to five different Pokemon types. Given Excadrill's impressive battle capabilities, choosing effective counters is crucial for taking it down.

This article talks about the best counters to use against Excadrill to solo defeat it.

sk promotional banner

Everything you need to know solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO

Excadrill in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Excadrill in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The following counters are necessary to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Primal and Shadow Kyorge with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Primal and Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blade
  • Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
  • Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
  • Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
  • Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn
  • Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
  • Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
  • Shadow Heatran with Fire Spin and Magma Storm

Also read: Pokemon GO Lairon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

The raid attackers mentioned above can help solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO. Each is capable of bringing this Raid Boss down by themselves. However, if your roster is not strong and you are not skilled at dodging hard-hitting Charged Attacks, winning its battles can become challenging.

You can select Level 20 picks for the solo challenge. However, counters that are at least Level 40 can dish out massive damage, defeat the Raid Boss quickly, and save your valuable healing items.

You are allowed to use six different Pokemon when challenging a Raid Boss. Even when you don't possess all the suggested counters provided herein, you can use some of them and then team them up with the ones you have in your account to solo defeat Excadrill in Pokemon GO.

Also read: Pokemon GO Hippowdon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Notably, Excadrill takes 160% additional damage from Fighting-, Ground-, Fire-, and Water-type attacks.

Given below are the stats of this Pocket Monster in raids:

  • Combat Power: 19,440
  • Attack: 255
  • Defense: 129
  • Stamina: 3,6000
  • Fast Attacks: Mud Shot, Metal Claw, and Mud-Slap
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Drill Run, Rock Slide, Iron Head, and Scorching Sands

Also read - 5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी