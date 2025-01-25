5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO in February 2025

Pokemon GO in February 2025 will present exciting new content for trainers. They can participate in events, catch creatures, join Raids and Max Battles, hunt for Shiny Pokemon, and more. The month's highlight will be Road to Unova, which will debut Shiny Meloetta and feature all forms of Genesect, along with eight other Legendary Pokemon. February 1, 2025, will kick off with the start of the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day.
Additionally, by the end of January, trainers will be able to partake in Spotlight Hour featuring Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott. They can also enter Master League: Mega Edition, where Mega Pokemon can battle. There will be multiple activities for trainers to accomplish in Pokemon GO in February 2025. However, this listicle is only concerned with five key highlights.
Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's point of view.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
GO Battle League, Road to Unova, and 3 other things to look out for in Pokemon GO in February 2025
1) Road to Unova
Before fans see the debut of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem during GO Tour: Unova - Global, they will first witness Shiny Meloetta's debut in the Road To Unova event in Pokemon GO in February 2025. At the start of this event, a ticket for Masterwork Research will be available to purchase in the in-game store, which will feature Shiny Meloetta.
On separate dates during Road to Unova, Druddigon will appear in 3-star Raids. Meanwhile, 5-star Raid Battles will feature different forms of Genesect. Additionally, Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus (Therian), Thundurus (Therian), Landorus (Therian), Reshiram, and Zekrom will also appear in 5-star Raids of Pokemon GO in February 2025.
Also read: Pokemon GO: Black and White Kyurem's signature moves announced
2) Gigantamax and Dynamax Max Battles
In January 2025, trainers can get their hands on Dynamax Articuno and Dynamax Zapdos via Dynamax Max Battles. The following month will bring Dynamax Moltres Max Battles. Notably, Gigantamax Kingler will make its debut via 6-star Gigantamax Max Battles on February 1.
Throughout this month, different Dynamax forms of Squirtle, Machomp, Krabby, Sobble, Skwovet, Pidvove, Grookey, Falinks, and Darumaka will be available as Power Spot Bosses in Max Battles. Pokemon GO in February 2025 will provide trainers with a variety of giant Pocket Monsters. Be sure you catch them all, as only Dynamax Pokemon can be used to challenge in other Dynamax Max Battles.
3) GO Battle League
In Pokemon GO in February 2025, unique battle formats will be organized as part of the GO Battle League competition. One such is the Love Cup: Great League Edition, where trainers are encouraged to use Pokemon with a CP less than 1500 that sport a red or pink color scheme. Some of the picks fit for the Love Cup include Lickitung, Seaking, Medicham, Alomomola, and Lurantis.
The Master League: Mega Edition will be another exciting PvP format that trainers won't want to miss. In this combat mode, Mega Pokemon will be allowed to enter. So, if you have powerhouses with their Mega Energy stored, use that Mega Energy to evolve them into Mega Pocket Monsters to compete in the Master League: Mega Edition in February 2025.
4) Important events
The following events will go live in Pokemon GO in February 2025:
- Carvanha Spotlight Hour
- Small Yet Strong
- Community Day
- Beloved Buddies
- Luvdisk Spotlight Hour
- Scattered to the Winds
- Inkay Spotlight Hour
- Road to Unova
- Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott Spotlight Hour
In February, trainers can go for the Pocket Monsters they wish to add to their collection. There are various events to partake in, which offer the opportunity to farm PvP and PvE picks, hunt for Shiny Pokemon, and gather valuable resources.
5) Challenging Raid Battles to complete
In Pokemon GO in February 2025, the following critters will make their appearances in Raid Battles:
- Mega Tyranitar in Mega Raids
- Enamorus in 5-star Raids
- Mega Garchomp in Mega Raids
- Xerneas in 5-star Raids
- Yveltal in 5-star Raids
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨