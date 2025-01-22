Pokemon GO Road to Unova event announced

In anticipation of the GO Tour Unova 2025 extravaganza, Niantic announced the Road to Unova event. It is set to begin on February 24 and continue until March 1. The GO Tour Pass will be available at the start of the event to all trainers, with a premium paid version also available to those who are willing to pick it up.
There's plenty to unpack in the Road to Unova announcement, including a Shiny Mythical Pokemon debut.
Pokemon GO Road to Unova has plenty to keep the community happy
Apart from the information mentioned above, a new Masterwork Research will also come online at the start of Road to Unova. It will cost US$4.99 and feature a Shiny Meloetta encounter.
Akin to the bonus tickets available as part of the GO Tour, the upcoming event will feature a Road to Unova Raids and a Road to Unova Hatch ticket. The bonuses from these can also be utilized during GO Tour Global.
Probably the biggest highlight of the event will be the five-star raids. We will get to capture the following:
- Genesect with Charged Attack Techno Blast
- Coballion, Terrakion, and Virizion with Charged Attack Sacred Sword
- Therian Forme Tornadus with Charged Attack Bleakwind Storm
- Therian Forme Thundurus with Charged Attack Wildbolt Storm
- Therian Forme Landorus with Charged Attack Sandsear Storm
- Reshiram with Charged Attack Fusion Flare
- Zekrom with Charged Attack Fusion Bolt
If lucky, trainers may catch these Pokemon with the following Special Backgrounds:
- Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Genesect can have either Pokemon White or Pokemon Black-inspired Special Background
- Therian Forme Tornadus and Reshiram can have Pokemon Black-inspired Special Background
- Therian Forme Thundurus and Zekrom can have Pokemon White-inspired Special Background
During GO Tour Unova Global, if trainers fuse a Reshiram or Zekrom with a Special Background and a Kyurem with a Special Background, they get a Black/White Kyurem with a Special Background.
There's plenty more to unpack with the Road to Unova event which we will do at a later date. For now, we are eager to check out the Pokedex design update and wait for the GO Tour Unova fever to kick up a notch.
