Next Pokemon GO Masterwork Research to feature shiny Unova Mythical

The next Pokemon GO Masterwork Research will be centered around Shiny Meloetta — the Normal- and Psychic-type Mythical Pokemon from the Unova region. This was mentioned in the blog post from January 22, 2025, which focused on the upcoming Road to Unova event.

As usual, this will be a paid Special Research quest, with the ticket costing US$4.99 (or equivalent regional pricing). It will be available around the world from 10 am local time on February 24, 2025, until 6 pm local time on March 2, 2025. You cannot use PokeCoiins to buy this ticket, but once purchased, the tasks can be completed at any time as this Pokemon GO Masterwork Research does not expire.

What to expect from the Pokemon GO Masterwork Research featuring Shiny Meloetta?

Masterwork Research quests in Pokemon GO are usually long and arduous. They contain challenges that are difficult to complete and great efforts. They are also themed around the respective region's Pokemon and the highlighted creature's Pokedex number plays an important part.

Going by past trends, you will likely be required to complete the Unova Pokedex and earn the Platinum Unova Medal. Meloetta's Pokedex number is 648, so there might be challenges that require you to catch that many Pokemon or land that many Excellent Throws. If this is the case, the Shiny Meloetta Pokemon GO Masterwork Research will be the grindiest one to date.

If you can find a Shiny Meloetta with near-perfect IVs from this endeavor, it will be a nice feather on your cap. If you invest resources into building it for the Master League, it can pay dividends with respect to competitive prowess as well as aesthetic pleasure.

