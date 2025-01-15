Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe offers Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon and brand-new item

The Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe is a lucrative purchase as it gives you a guaranteed encounter with a popular Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon. This mythical creature has appeared in the game earlier, and its last known appearance was in September 2020. Along with this return, a new item called the Lucky Trinket will also be available once you reach the highest tier of the Tour Pass Deluxe.

The Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe is a paid variant that you can purchase for $14.99 (or equivalent regional prices). This article explores all the details surrounding the returning Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon and the new item that you can get from the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe.

Victini returns as a guaranteed encounter in the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe

Victini returns with the GO Tour Pass Deluxe (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe will offer a guaranteed encounter with Victini, the Victory Pokemon. Victini debuted during the Pokemon GO Fest in 2020. It was last available in September 2020 during a Special Research. Since then, the creature has been missing from action. However, it makes a return years later.

If you purchase the Tour Pass Deluxe, you will be able to catch Victini even if you had caught it before in 2020. Once you purchase the Deluxe variant, Victini will be an immediate encounter, and you do not need to complete any additional task for it.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to trade Victini since Mythical critters cannot be traded in Pokemon GO.

Lucky Trinket debuts as the final reward in the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe

The Lucky Trinket debuts with the Deluxe variant of the Tour Pass (Image via TPC)

A brand-new item called the Lucky Trinket will also debut as the reward for reaching the final Major Milestone, which is the highest tier in the Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe.

The Lucky Trinket can turn anyone from your Friends List into a Lucky Friend, even if you have not achieved a Best Friends friendship level in Pokemon GO with them. That said, you can only use this item on someone who is at least Great Friends with you. This will give you a guaranteed Lucky Trade and allow you to obtain a Lucky Pokemon as well.

However, this item has a limited shelf-life. All Lucky Trinkets obtained during the Pokemon GO Tour: Unova will expire on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM local time. As such, you must use the item at the earliest if you do not want to waste an otherwise amazing opportunity to get a free Lucky Pokemon.

