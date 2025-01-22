Pokemon GO: Niantic announces more Pokemon encounters and Pokedex visual update

In a recent announcement, Niantic revealed that the Pokemon GO Pokedex is getting a comprehensive visual overhaul. Furthermore, the Pokemon encounters trainers will get as we inch towards GO Tour Unova will also take place in a "greater variety of areas."

The news came in tandem with the Road to Unova event announcement. Pokemon GO trainers are currently waiting for this year's GO Tour annual extravaganza, featuring the GO Tour Pass and the debuts of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem.

Pokemon GO will feature a Pokedex visual overhaul and more Pokemon encounters

Pokedex design changes

Talking about the Pokedex visual overhaul, Niantic mentioned in the announcement:

"These changes are aimed at helping Trainers more easily identify which Pokemon they already possess and which Pokemon they've yet to collect. Take advantage of the updates to help make sure you've caught all available Pokemon during GO Tour Unova - and beyond!"

Pokedex look shown in trailer (Image via Niantic)

We might have already caught a glimpse of the new Pokedex in the Season of Dual Destiny trailer. We will report on how the community reacts to these changes in due time.

Pokemon encounters update

More Pokemon encounters (Image via Niantic)

Niantic stated:

"With this update, Pokemon will appear in even more places than before. In densely populated, rural, suburban, or rapidly expanding areas, this may increase the number of both Pokemon encounters and areas where Pokemon appear overall."

While an increase in Pokemon encounters and where they spawn is overall a piece of good news, the variety of wild encounters available to Pokemon GO trainers has been a point of contention among the player base. In recent weeks we have seen multiple complaints about the "Rediscover Kanto" wild spawns.

