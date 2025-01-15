Pokemon GO Tour Pass announced: Tour Points, Deluxe Pass, and more you need to know

The Pokemon GO Tour Pass will be available to accompany the GO Tour Unova 2025 global celebrations. Niantic's latest announcement revealed the Battle Pass-like feature, which will include both a free and a paid component. With Black Kyurem and White Kyurem announced earlier in January 2025, the upcoming GO Tour is shaping up to be an exciting affair.

We have gathered everything we know regarding the GO Tour Pass and its features below.

What is Pokemon GO Tour Pass?

The Pokemon GO Tour Pass is set to be available from Monday, February 24, at 10 am local time to Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 6 pm local time. It will be free to all players, with a paid Tour Pass Deluxe offering better rewards and quicker progression. Unlocked Tour Pass rewards need to be claimed before it expires on Sunday, March 9, at 6 pm local time.

GO Tour 2025 Unova (Image via Niantic)

Tour Points and ranking up

In the beginning, trainers will begin with no Tour Points, which are available through normal gameplay features (catching Pokemon, participating and completing raids, and hatching eggs) and completing Pass Tasks.

The latter are a special type of event-themed tasks designed to boost progression. Their refresh schedule is as follows:

Daily from Monday, February 24, at 10 am local time to Friday, February 28, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time.

Every hour between 10 am local time and 5 pm local time during GO Tour Unova Global.

Tour Pass tier will include Minor Milestones, Major Milestones, Pokemon encounters, and in-game resources. The Milestones will net "larger rewards, like stickers, avatar items, and even a special Pokemon encounter." Unlocking Major Milestones will also increase the event bonus for the specific player in the following manner:

1.5x Catch XP at Tier 2

2x Catch XP at Tier 3

3x Catch XP Tier 4

The first GO Tour Pass reward is the GO Tour 2025 Tee Avatar Item, with the special Pokemon encounter for the GO Tour Pass being Zorua [shiny encounter for lucky trainers] with a Special Background. Further bonuses for ranking up the Tour Pass will be revealed at a later date.

Tour Pass Deluxe

The Pokemon GO Tour Pass Deluxe will be available from Monday, February 24, at 10 am local time to Sunday, March 2, at 6 pm local time. It will cost trainers US$14.99 (or similar in their local currency) with the following rewards (more will be revealed later):

Victini encounter (trainers who have previously caught the Victory Pokemon will also get it)

(trainers who have previously caught the Victory Pokemon will also get it) Event-themed Pokemon encounters

Event-themed Avatar Item

1x Lucky Trinket

Trainers can also pick up the Tour Pass Deluxe + 10 Ranks for US$19.99 during the aforementioned time period. The boosted pack is similar to Battle Pass features we have seen in other games (for example, Dota 2) and allows players to have a head start provided they are willing to pay for it.

The Tour Pass Deluxe rewards will also expire on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 6 pm local time.

Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Lucky Trinket

This is a new Pokemon GO item that will be available for those who pick the GO Tour Pass Deluxe. It is the final reward available in the premium version during the GO Tour Unova Global event.

A Lucky Trinket allows trainers to turn one of their in-game friends (with whom they have a Great Friends Friendship Level) into a Lucky Friend, skipping the usual arduous requirements.

For those unaware, trading with a Lucky Friend in Pokemon GO means the involved Pokemon will become Lucky Pokemon. The Lucky Friend status is removed after such a trade.

There are two things players should take note of regarding the Lucky Trinket:

It can be used only once.

Even when claimed, it expires on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 6 pm local time.

We will discuss at length the Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO and whether we feel it is a worthwhile investment to pick up GO Tour Pass Deluxe at a later date.

GO Tour 2025 Unova limited t-shirt available at in-person events (Image via Niantic)

For now, this is all we know about the Pokemon GO Tour Pass for GO Tour 2025 Unova Global. Apart from the worldwide celebration, there will be two in-person events in Los Angeles, USA, and New Taipei City, Taiwan. The occasion includes Kyurem Fusion's arrival, several shiny debuts, and plenty more.

