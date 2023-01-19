How to get Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO? (January 2023)

Niantic's Pokemon GO has a feature called Lucky Pokemon, which turns some pocket monsters sent from one player to another through Trading or Gifting into their Lucky versions.

These creatures have a glittery effect when viewed in the Pokedex, indicating their special status. But unlike Shiny pocket monsters, Lucky ones offer an added benefit outside of looking different. They need less Stardust when powering up. This makes a powerful entity with this status quite a coveted possession.

Unfortunately, Lucky Pokemon cannot be caught. They have to be traded or received as a gift. The former offers a fairly low chance of yielding a Lucky Pokemon. However, there are ways to boost the odds of getting one of these special creatures through trading.

One such opportunity is coming to the game in the form of the Lunar New Year event on January 19, 2023, and will last till January 23, 2023. This article will give you everything you need to know about getting a Lucky Pokemon this month.

Getting a Lucky pocket monster in Pokemon GO during Lunar New Year event in 2023

The main factor that goes into a pocket monster turning Lucky when traded is how long you have had it. Another way to get a creature with a glittery effect is to trade a Pokemon with a Lucky friend. This is possibly the most reliable way to receive one of them.

The chances of a pocket monster gaining the Lucky status when traded is higher when you have had it for longer. The following are the odds of that will become Lucky:

Having the creature for less than one year will stand a 5% chance of being Lucky

Having the creature for one year will stand a 10% chance of being Lucky

Having the creature for two years will stand a 15% chance of being Lucky

Having the creature for three years will stand a 20% chance of being Lucky

It has been discovered that 20% is the cap regarding the chances of a traded Pokemon turning Lucky. There is also an interesting scheme where if both pocket monsters being traded are one year or older, the Lucky Rate will automatically be increased to 20%.

This means the chances of getting a Lucky creature when both entities are over a year old is greater than when one of them is two years old while the other is less than a year old. Keep this in mind when you trade pocket monsters.

How to turn a Best Friend into a Lucky Friend

Trading with a Lucky Friend is a sure-shot way to ensure the pocket monsters that you trade will become Lucky. Under normal circumstances, the chances of a Best Friend becoming a Lucky one is fairly low, speculated to be only around 2%.

To become Lucky Friends with someone, you must simply perform the activities you engage in to increase your friendship levels with people you are already Best Friends with. This includes sending and receiving gifts, participating in Raid Battles, and so on. According to the game's official website, you will have an increased chance of turning a Best Friend Lucky upon doing these things as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in Pokemon GO in January 2023.

