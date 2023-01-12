Pokemon GO: All trade evolutions present in-game (January 2023)

Pocket Monsters’ trade was introduced in 2020 on Pokemon GO, allowing players to share and evolve certain monsters quickly. This helped trainers fill out their Pokedex and collect unique or region-specific Pocket Monsters without hassle. Trainers can collect several Pokemon while interacting with each other, further solidifying the social elements of the platform.

Pokemon Red and Blue introduced the trading mechanic first, becoming a prominent part of the franchise ever since. Several Pocket Monsters have unique ways of evolving in Pokemon GO. There are different mechanisms to evolve Pokemon, and one of them is trade evolution. Numerous iconic Pocket Monsters evolve by trading; below, we have listed all of the Pokemon that evolve by trading, along with information on the trading mechanism.

Trading pocket monsters and all trade evolutions in Pokemon GO (January 2023)

Trading a Pocket Monster reduces the evolutionary cost of Candy to null; trainers don’t require it to evolve traded Pokemon. This is very beneficial because it reduces the need to evolve certain monsters at a colossal candy expense. However, Pokemon GO trainers require Stardust to trade the monster; the amount of Stardust needed is proportional to the rarity of the fighter and the friendship level between the two traders.

Players can decrease the amount of Stardust needed by increasing their friendship level. Also, there is no option to trade mythical pocket monsters yet.

The complete list of Pokemon that can currently be evolved by trading is relatively small, so it’s worth utilizing this unique feature whenever possible:

Boldore evolves into Gigalith

Graveler evolves into Golem

Gurdurr evolves into Conkeldurr

Haunter evolves into Gengar

Kadabra evolves into Alakazam

Karrablast evolves into Escavalier

Machoke evolves into Machamp

Phantump evolves into Trevenant

Pumpkaboo evolves into Gourgeist

Shelmet evolves into Accelgor

There are different Candy costs for different Pokemon in the game. These are the costs of evolving the aforementioned Pocket Monsters through Pokemon GO Candy;

Haunter: 100 Candy

Graveler: 100 Candy

Kadabra: 100 Candy

Machoke: 100 Candy

Boldore: 200 Candy

Gurrdurr: 200 Candy

Karrablast: 200 Candy

Phantump: 200 Candy

Pumpkaboo: 200 Candy

Shelmet: 200 Candy

Pokemon GO trainers must fulfill specific requirements before they can trade any Pocket Monsters. First, they must be in-game friends with the trainer they want to trade with, followed by sharing the Trainer codes. Both traders need to be at a minimum Pokemon GO level of 10 and close to each other, which is 100 meters. There is no option to trade Pocket Monsters remotely in the game.

Once Pokemon GO traders meet all the necessary in-game requirements, they must navigate to the Friends section and select the trader they want to initiate trading with. After that, they must select the Trade button and ask the other trader to follow the same; after this step, they must select the Pocket Monster they wish to trade.

Most importantly, note that a Pocket Monster can only be traded once. The combat power of the trader monster will also change while trading; it is a one-time action, so traders must be sure of it.

