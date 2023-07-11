Pokemon
All regional exclusives in Pokemon GO for every gen, currently

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jul 11, 2023 11:09 GMT
All regional exclusives (Image via Pokemon GO)
Regional exclusives are certain pocket monsters in Pokemon GO that can only spawn and be encountered in specific parts of the world. There are plenty of examples from every gen that are available in Niantic's popular AR title. These include popular pocket monsters like Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Tauros, and Mr. Mime.

Gen I regional exclusives recently came into the forefront with the return of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline with the 7th Anniversary Party event.

Pokemon GO players must get the Platinum Kanto medal to complete the same and encounter Shiny Mew. The medal requires them to catch the Original 151 Gen I pocket monsters.

Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, and other regional exclusives in Pokemon GO

Kangaskhan is regional-exclusive (Image via Pokemon GO)
The following list of regional exclusives is divided into each generation along with the place they are available in (courtesy of Pokemon GO wiki):

Generation I [Kanto]

  • Farfetch'd - Eastern Asia
  • Kangaskhan - Australia
  • Mr. Mine - Europe
  • Tauros - North America

Generation II [Johto]

  • Heracross - Mexico, Central, and South America
  • Corsola - Tropical regions

Generation III [Hoenn]

  • Volbeat - Europe, Asia, and Australia
  • Illumise - Americas and Africa
  • Torkoal - South Asia
  • Zangoose - Europe, Asia, and Australia
  • Seviper - Americas and Africa
  • Lunatone - Western Hemisphere
  • Solrock - Eastern Hemisphere
  • Tropius - Africa
  • Relicanth - Oceanic region within the UTC+14:00 timezone

Generation IV [Sinnoh]

  • Pachirisu - North Arctic
  • West Sea Shellos - Western Hemisphere
  • East Sea Shellos - Eastern Hemisphere
  • Mime Jr. - Europe
  • Chatot - Southern Hemisphere
  • Carnivine - South East US
  • Uxie - Asia-Pacific
  • Mesprit - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India
  • Azelf - Americas and Greenland

Generation V [Unova]

  • Pansage - Asia-Pacific
  • Pansear - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India
  • Panpour - Americas and Greenland
  • Throh - Americas and Africa
  • Sawk - Europe, Asia, and Australia
  • Red-striped Basculin - Eastern Hemisphere
  • Blue-striped Basculin - Western Hemisphere
  • Maractus - Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America
  • Sigilyph - Egypt and Greece
  • Bouffalant - New York
  • Heatmor - Europe, Asia, and Australia
  • Durant - Americas and Africa

Generation VI [Kalos]

  • Blue Flabebe - Asia-Pacific
  • Red Flabebe - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India
  • Yellow Flabebe - Americas and Greenland
  • Hawlucha - Mexico
  • Klefki - France

Generation VII [Alola]

  • Oricorio Baile Stype - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India
  • Oricorio Pom-Pom Style - Americas and Greenland
  • Oricorio Pa'u Style - African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands
  • Oricorio Sensu Style - Asia-Pacific region
  • Comfey - Hawaii
  • Celesteela - Southern Hemisphere
  • Kartana - Northern Hemisphere
No matter when you started your Pokémon GO journey, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our seventh anniversary with you!We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your journeys take you. 🎨 @kymg https://t.co/eD7xPGEtRg

While Pokemon GO trainers can travel around the world and catch the aforementioned pocket monsters, the other option is to wait for Niantic to make them available worldwide. The developers do so by means of various raid events, wild encounters, and egg hatches.

