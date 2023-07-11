All regional exclusives in Pokemon GO for every gen, currently

Regional exclusives are certain pocket monsters in Pokemon GO that can only spawn and be encountered in specific parts of the world. There are plenty of examples from every gen that are available in Niantic's popular AR title. These include popular pocket monsters like Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Tauros, and Mr. Mime.

Gen I regional exclusives recently came into the forefront with the return of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research questline with the 7th Anniversary Party event.

Pokemon GO players must get the Platinum Kanto medal to complete the same and encounter Shiny Mew. The medal requires them to catch the Original 151 Gen I pocket monsters.

Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, and other regional exclusives in Pokemon GO

Kangaskhan is regional-exclusive (Image via Pokemon GO)

The following list of regional exclusives is divided into each generation along with the place they are available in (courtesy of Pokemon GO wiki):

Generation I [Kanto]

Farfetch'd - Eastern Asia

Kangaskhan - Australia

Mr. Mine - Europe

Tauros - North America

Generation II [Johto]

Heracross - Mexico, Central, and South America

Corsola - Tropical regions

Generation III [Hoenn]

Volbeat - Europe, Asia, and Australia

Illumise - Americas and Africa

Torkoal - South Asia

Zangoose - Europe, Asia, and Australia

Seviper - Americas and Africa

Lunatone - Western Hemisphere

Solrock - Eastern Hemisphere

Tropius - Africa

Relicanth - Oceanic region within the UTC+14:00 timezone

Generation IV [Sinnoh]

Pachirisu - North Arctic

West Sea Shellos - Western Hemisphere

East Sea Shellos - Eastern Hemisphere

Mime Jr. - Europe

Chatot - Southern Hemisphere

Carnivine - South East US

Uxie - Asia-Pacific

Mesprit - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Azelf - Americas and Greenland

Generation V [Unova]

Pansage - Asia-Pacific

Pansear - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Panpour - Americas and Greenland

Throh - Americas and Africa

Sawk - Europe, Asia, and Australia

Red-striped Basculin - Eastern Hemisphere

Blue-striped Basculin - Western Hemisphere

Maractus - Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, and South America

Sigilyph - Egypt and Greece

Bouffalant - New York

Heatmor - Europe, Asia, and Australia

Durant - Americas and Africa

Generation VI [Kalos]

Blue Flabebe - Asia-Pacific

Red Flabebe - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Yellow Flabebe - Americas and Greenland

Hawlucha - Mexico

Klefki - France

Generation VII [Alola]

Oricorio Baile Stype - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India

Oricorio Pom-Pom Style - Americas and Greenland

Oricorio Pa'u Style - African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands

Oricorio Sensu Style - Asia-Pacific region

Comfey - Hawaii

Celesteela - Southern Hemisphere

Kartana - Northern Hemisphere

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your journeys take you.



@kymg No matter when you started your Pokémon GO journey, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our seventh anniversary with you!We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your journeys take you. No matter when you started your Pokémon GO journey, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our seventh anniversary with you!We hope you’ll keep taking us along for the ride, wherever your journeys take you. 🎨 @kymg https://t.co/eD7xPGEtRg

While Pokemon GO trainers can travel around the world and catch the aforementioned pocket monsters, the other option is to wait for Niantic to make them available worldwide. The developers do so by means of various raid events, wild encounters, and egg hatches.

Poll : 0 votes