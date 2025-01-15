What is Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO?

Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO is the latest item to be introduced to the mobile game. It will debut as the reward for completing the entire premium Tour Pass Deluxe during GO Tour: Unova Global. It is a one-time use item that turns any in-game friend you select into a Lucky Friend.

The Tour Pass will go live on February 24, 2025, at 10 am local time. After this, you can get your hands on one of these items as soon as you can finish the required tasks.

This article covers everything you need to know about the Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

How to get the Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO

Expand Tweet

Trending

You can get the Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO by completing the entire Tour Pass Deluxe reward path. The pass can be purchased from February 24 to March 2 for US$14.99 (or equivalent regional pricing).

Once you purchase it, you must earn Tour Points to unlock Major and Minor Milestones. Complete tasks like catching Pokemon, raids, and hatching Eggs to earn points. There will also be special Tasks that help you reach your goal. The ultimate reward in the premium track gives you the Lucky Trinket item.

Also read: Pokemon GO: Black and White Kyurem's signature moves announced

How to use Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO

Using the Lucky Trinket is simple. Here are the steps:

Select an in-game trainer you want to turn into a Lucky Friend (they need to be at least a Great Friend, but them being a Best Friend is not required).

Use the item on them. You will become Lucky Friends with them. The next Trade you complete will give you both Lucky Pokemon.

Once you have the Lucky Trinket item, you must use it before it expires. The one you get from the Tour Pass Deluxe expires on March 9, 2025, at 6 pm local time. It will also be consumed once you use it, as it is a single-use item.

Also read: How to get Lucky Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Other trainers can use this item on you by default. If you wish to turn off this access, you can do so in the Settings page.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨