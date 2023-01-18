Pokemon GO Regice raid guide: Best counters, weaknesses, and more

The Regi Trio is returning to the Raid Battle Spotlight in Pokemon GO, starting with Regice, the Iceberg Pokemon. These creatures are some of the best possible picks in the game's competitive league. This has understandably captivated many beginners looking to get into ranked battling.

As experienced players will know, Legendary Pokemon are among the most challenging to deal with in Raid Battles. These creatures not only have much higher base stats but also receive a massive boost in strength due to their status as Raid Bosses. As such, trainers may need a few pointers when gearing up for this battle.

So what should Pokemon GO players keep in mind about Raid Boss Regice before they start the battle? Taking on a Raid Boss in the game requires more than just using Pokemon with a type advantage. Having a decent composition of Pocket Monsters in one's party and the right number of other players is also a large contributing factor.

Regice is a pure Ice-type Pokemon. This can bring up a slew of issues as the Ice typing is known for being one of the worst defensive types in Pokemon GO.

Regice is weak to Fighting, Fire, Rock, and Steel-type attacks while only resisting Ice-type attacks. It is hit neutrally by every other type in the game.

In terms of Regice's stat spread in Pokemon GO, its highest stat is its defense, which sits at 309. This is followed closely by its stamina of 190. This can prove quite troublesome for small raid groups as bulky bosses such as Regice can make it incredibly difficult for players to take down in the allotted time limit.

Thankfully, Regice's poor typing makes it easy to prepare for. Since Pokemon GO is host to many powerful Rock and Fire-type creatures, players have an expansive arsenal of counters to choose from.

For Fire-type picks, players may want to consider using Heatran or Darmanitan. Thanks to their great bulk and Heatran's secondary Steel typing, they should have no problem staying in battle for an extended period.

Other great choices for this Pokemon GO Raid Battle are those that can tank any damage that Regice can dish out. Picks like Metagross and Cobalion are great as they can withstand the Ice-type damage that Regice puts out while also being able to deal super-effective damage of their own. However, these can be difficult creatures for players to get their hands on.

Thankfully, there are some great budget choices for Pokemon GO trainers just getting into the Raid Battle scene. Charizard, Steelix, Machamp, and Arcanine are all great options for newer players. With all the mentioned creatures evolving from common Pokemon, one should have no problem getting them.

Finally, in terms of optimal party size when it comes to tanky beasts like Regice, the more, the merrier. Around eight players should be present before starting this Raid Battle. For those having trouble getting a group together, it may be worth looking on social media to find other trainers trying to find a raid party.

