Can Regice be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Regice has been released as the new 5-Star Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. With the challenge of a new legendary Pokemon, many players are gearing up for the fight. Another community of players are preparing to take on Regice, but have different motives aside from adding another legendary Pokemon to their team.

Introduced in the third generation, Regice and its two other trio members, Regirock and Registeel, are most notorious for the hidden braille puzzles required to encounter them. Located off of the west coast of Pacifidlog Town, the Sealed Chamber must be traversed in order for Regice's cave, Island Cave to appear north of Dewford Town.

The community of players who hunt for Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon GO will need to know if Regice can appear in its more rare variant in Niantic's mobile game. Knowing this ahead of time lets the player know if it is even possible to find it before they waste the time and healing items needed to grind 5-Star Raids to find shiny Regice.

Shiny Regice in Pokemon GO: Fact or Fiction?

Regice, as well as its two partners, can have their shiny farms available in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Luckily for this community of players, Regice can appear in its shiny variant. While there is no way to directly increase the chance for a Shiny Pokemon to appear after a Raid Battle, there are ways to find more Regice raids to speed up the amount of time it would take to find a shiny Regice.

The first thing to keep in mind when shiny hunting via Raid Battles is that whether or not the Pokemon challenged will be shiny is determined after the Pokemon is defeated. This means that the Pokemon will not appear shiny before or during the battle. This is the reason why a Pokemon challenged in a Raid Battle can be shiny for one player but not for another.

A commonly used method for farming 5-Star Raids is to join an online Pokemon GO forum. Facebook is a great way to find other Pokemon GO players in your area. There are Facebook groups people can join for nearly every area where Pokemon GO is commonly played.

This method became much more useful with the release of remote raid passes. Players in this group can exchange friend codes, buy remote raid passes, and start inviting each other to Raid Battles.

Also Read Article Continues below

Shiny hunters that missed their chance to grab Regice previously are in luck as they have been given another chance to catch shiny Regice once again. Players can use various community formus and group chats to find other shiny hunters to spped up the process of finding thier shiny Regice.

Edited by Saman