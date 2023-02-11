What is the best team for Love Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

The Love Cup is a returning special event in Pokemon GO's Great League. It started on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 1 PM PST or 2:30 AM IST (next day) and will continue till 1 PM PT or 2:30 AM IST (next day) on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

The Love Cup is unique because it only lets you use pocket monsters that are red or pink in color. However, a lot of critters that are orange, such as Charizard, are also included in the list. This greatly limits the creatures you can bring to the fight. There is also an upper limit of 1500CP for Pokemon to be eligible for the event.

With only 115 pocket monsters that are allowed in the format, and most of them having sub-par battle prowess, the options are quite limited. As such, you will be going up against similar combinations of Pokemon in your PvP encounters.

This article lists the best creatures to put on your team for Love Cup: Great League Edition in Pokemon GO in February 2023.

Best picks for Pokemon GO Love Cup team in February 2023

Players who take part in Pokemon GO PvP battles regularly know the importance of choosing a composition that covers all the bases in the current meta. The same principle applies in choosing critters for the Love Cup team as well.

However, given that the number of pocket monsters in this format are few, the choices you have are quite limited. The broad categories that the strongest Pokemon in this format can be put into in are Fairies or Charmers, Water-types, Fire-Flying creatures, Bug/Poison/Grass users, and Fighters.

Based on these groupings, and considering all the counters, the following is the most optimal team with the respective Fast and Charged moves:

Electrode: Volt Switch (Fast) + Discharge and Hyper Beam (Charged)

Volt Switch (Fast) + Discharge and Hyper Beam (Charged) Galarian Slowbro: Posion Jab (Fast) + Sludge Bomb and Focus Blast (Charged)

Posion Jab (Fast) + Sludge Bomb and Focus Blast (Charged) Alomomola: Water Fall (Fast) + Psychic and Hydro Pump (Charged)

Best Pokemon GO Love Cup team explained

You could be wondering why these three Pokemon made the cut out of all the possible options. This is because they synergise extremely well together.

Electrode

Leading the charge with Electrode can exert a lot of pressure on the opponent. Volt Switch is a great move to quickly chip down enemy picks with neutral damage and charge up on energy because there aren't a lot of Pokemon that resist Electric-type attacks in the format.

Discharge is a fast-charging Charged attack that can be used to bait out shields from the opponents, while Hyper Beam does solid chunks of neutral damage to finish things off in the late game. Electric attacks exert massive pressure on the Fire-Flying and Water-type pocket monsters on the opponent's side.

Galarian Slowbro

Galarian Slowbro is an excellent mid-game pick as it has the kit to take care of Fairies, which pose a great threat with Charm. It also does good chunks of neutral damage to other Pokemon in the format with both Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb, especially niche Grass-type picks that might pose a threat to Alomomola.

With the Poison attacks covered, the Fighting-type Focus Blast is excellent coverage on Galarian Slowbro as it does really well against creatures like Scrafty, Macargo, and most importantly Lickitung, which are all very popular picks in this Pokemon GO PvP format.

Alomomola

Alomomola is the reigning boss of the Pokemon GO Love Cup. It beats everything else that the rest of the team is not strongly suited to battle, and can deal of damage to pretty much every creature in general.

Waterfall is a fantastic Fast Move that will help you charge up Psychics very quickly, which will help you a lot against opposing Poison users. Hydro Pump takes time to charge up, but is a reliable attack to knock out any opponents that aren't full HP.

This Pokemon GO Love Cup team covers all bases and takes care of each other's weaknesses. You have an excellent chance of scoring many wins with it as you will have a solid answer no matter what your opponent comes up with in this format.

The Ultra Premier is also going on right now and you can check out the best team for it here.

