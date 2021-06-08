Pokemon GO: The best moveset for Galarian Slowbro

Pokemon GO will be introducing Galarian Slowpoke on June 8th, 2021, as part of the "A Very Slow Discovery" event during the Season of Discovery.

With the introduction of Galarian Slowpoke, players will also be able to evolve it into Slowbro and Slowking. As opposed to being a Water/Psychic-type, Galar's iteration of the Slowpoke evolutionary line is Poison/Psychic instead, allowing for a very unique elemental type combo. With such an interesting elemental combo, Galarian Slowbro and Slowking also have access to a swath of intriguing movesets.

Fortunately for Pokemon GO trainers, information on what moves are obtainable by Galarian Slowbro and Slowking is already available, so the top moveset can be deducted ahead of time.

Pokemon GO: Best moveset for Galarian Slowbro at launch

Image via Game Freak

Swapping the Shellder on its tail for one attached to its arm, Galarian Slowbro uses the Shellder as a pseudo-hand cannon. It retains access to some of its Water-type moves, while also adding a sizable number of Poison-type attacks. It additionally retains some Psychic-type moves and even learns one Fighting-type charged move in Pokemon GO.

The total list of Galarian Slowbro moves available in its Pokemon GO release are as follows:

Fast moves

Water Gun (Water-type)

Confusion (Psychic-type)

Poison Jab (Poison-type)

Charged moves

Sludge Bomb (Poison-type)

Psychic (Psychic-type)

Focus Blast (Fighting-type)

This particular assortment of moves is subject to change, as Niantic is always tweaking and adding more to Pokemon GO's battle system. However, by using three particular metrics, players can measure out which moveset gives Galarian Slowbro the most bang for its buck.

The metrics are:

Damage Per Second (DPS) - The amount of damage a Pokemon's moves deal every second of the battle.

Total Damage Overall (TDO) - The total amount of damage a Pokemon's moves can deal before it faints from sustaining too much damage.

Time to First Activation (TTFA) - The total time in seconds that it takes to charge and activate the Pokemon's charged move for the first time.

With these parameters in mind, analysis has shown that the current top moveset combination is Poison Jab and Psychic. This may not be much of a surprise to veteran Pokemon GO battlers, as Psychic has been a staple charged move for many high-end Psychic-type Pokemon in raids and PvP.

The statistical breakdown to support this is as follows:

Poison Jab + Psychic: 13.78 DPS / 538.9 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb: 13.77 DPS / 538.49 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Confusion + Sludge Bomb: 13.69 DPS / 535.21 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Confusion + Psychic: 13.53 DPS / 529.17 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Water Gun + Psychic: 12.73 DPS / 497.74 TDO / 5 second TTFA

Water Gun + Sludge Bomb: 12.02 DPS / 470.14 TDO / 5 second TTFA

Confusion + Focus Blast: 11.81 DPS / 461.81 TDO / 11.2 second TTFA

Poison Jab + Focus Blast: 11.79 DPS / 460.9 TDO / 12 second TTFA

Water Gun + Focus Blast: 10.1 DPS / 394.95 TDO / 10 second TTFA

Pokemon GO trainers should keep in mind that these numbers are always subject to change and do not take into account type advantages or weather boosts. These statistics are derived from an even battlefield where there are no advantages towards either Pokemon in the fight.

Edited by suwaidfazal