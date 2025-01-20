Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battle guide will help you defeat the creature as it debuts in Niantic's mobile game. You can find the Pocket Monster in all Power Spots around you from 6 PM to 7 PM local time on January 20, 2025. After this, the critter will appear from time to time alongside Charmander, Beldum, and Scorbunny until 6 PM local time on January 27, 2025.

To find out about the Power Spot boss' weaknesses and best counters, check out this Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battle guide.

Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battle weaknesses

Articuno's type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Dynamax Articuno?

Articuno is an Ice- and Flying-type creature. Therefore, it takes super-effective damage from Fire-, Rock-, Electric-, and Steel-type attacks. Ideally, you should use critters with Rock-type Fast and Charged Moves, as this type deals double super-effective damage. However, such Dynamax options are not available as of January 2025.

Here are the Max Moves that are super-effective against Dynamax Articuno:

Max Flare (or G-Max Wildfire)

Max Lighting (or G-Max Stun Shock)

Max Rockfall

Max Steelspike

Articuno's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO, Articuno has the following stats:

Attack: 192

192 Defense: 236

236 Fast Attack: Ice Shard and Frost Breath

Ice Shard and Frost Breath Charged Attack: Ice Beam, Blizzard, Icy Wind, Triple Axel, Hurricane, and Ancient Power

It costs 800 Max Particles to challenge Dynamax Articuno. However, this charge is only deducted from your account if you are successful in taking down the Power Spot boss. Also, note that it is not possible to remotely participate in these battles, and you must be within an 80-meter radius of the Power Spot.

Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battle best counters

Dynamax Articuno with the other two Dynamax Legendary birds (Image via TPC)

The following are the best attackers and their recommended movesets for Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battles:

Gigantamax Charizard with Fire Spin (G-Max Wildfire)

with Fire Spin (G-Max Wildfire) Dynamax Charizard with Fire Spin (Max Flare)

with Fire Spin (Max Flare) Dynanamax Metagross with Bullet Punch (Max Steelspike)

with Bullet Punch (Max Steelspike) Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock)

with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock) Dynamax Toxtricity with Spark (Max Lightning)

with Spark (Max Lightning) Dynamax Cinderace with Fire Spin (Max Flare) and Flamethrower

with Fire Spin (Max Flare) and Flamethrower Dynamax Excadrill with Metal Claw (Max Steelspike) and Iron Head

The following Pokemon should be used as damage soakers and users of Max Guard and Max Spirit against Articuno Max Battles:

Dynanamax Metagross with Bullet Punch (Max Steelspike)

with Bullet Punch (Max Steelspike) Gigantamax Lapras with Water Gun (G-Max Resonance)

with Water Gun (G-Max Resonance) Gigantamax Blastoise with Water Gun (G-Max Cannonade)

with Water Gun (G-Max Cannonade) Dynamax Blastoise with Water Gun (Max Geyser)

Ideally, each team should have two defenders/healers and one attacker. Use the former to absorb attacks from the Power Spot boss. Once your Dynamax Meter has been charged, switch into the attacker and use Max Attack Moves to inflict damage.

Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battle catch CP and shiny availability

Articuno shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

After you take down the Max Battle, the Articuno spawn you find will have combat power in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,665 - 1,743 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,665 - 1,743 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,082 - 2,179 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Articuno Max Battles?

Here are the 100% IVs from 5-star Articuno Max Battles:

No weather boost: 1,743 CP

1,743 CP Weather boosted (Snowy or Windy): 2,179 CP

Can Articuno be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dynamax Articuno can be encountered in Pokemon GO as of January 2025. The chances of finding one are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%.

