How to get Dynamax Articuno in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Articuno in Pokemon GO will be available for the first time on Monday, January 20, 2025, as part of the first Legendary Flight Max Monday event. The creature will take over Power Spots around you as a 5-star Max Battle boss from 6 PM to 7 PM on the day (January 20). Additionally, it will make erratic appearances in the same form throughout the upcoming week (January 20 to January 27, 2025).

This article will tell you everything you need to know about getting a Dynamax Articuno in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Articuno in Pokemon GO

You can acquire Dynamax Articuno in the following ways in Niantic's mobile game:

Trade

Dynamax Articuno with the other members of the trio (Image via TPC)

5-star Max Battles

5-star Max Battles featuring Arcticuno will be available across all Power Spots during the Max Monday Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM on January 20, 2025. After this period, it can still appear from 6 am local time between January 21 and 6 pm on January 27, 2025, but the rate will be much lower and the timings will be erratic.

The cost to enter this battle is 800 Max Particles. However, you will only be charged this amount if you can defeat the Power Spot boss. Check out how you can maximize the number of free 5-star Max Battles during Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays.

Trade

If you miss the window to acquire Dynamax Articuno in Pokemon GO directly, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. Being a legendary Pokemon, this will be considered a Special Trade. Moreover, any leveled-up Max Moves will be brought back to level 1.

Can Dynamax Articuno in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Articuno shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, you can get Shiny Dynamax Articuno from 5-star Max Battles in Pokemon GO. The odds of encountering one is around 1-in-20 or 5%. Shiny Legendaries are usually guaranteed catches as long as you are not moving too fast and can land the last Poke Ball.

