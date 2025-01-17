How to maximize the number of free 5-star Max Battles during Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays

Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays event is soaring to new heights with the Dynamax debuts of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. These legendary birds will take over Max Battles during special Max Monday events from January 20 to February 3. Each Monday, a different Dynamax legendary bird will dominate Power Spots, allowing Trainers to challenge and capture these majestic creatures.

To help you make the most of these opportunities, Reddit user u/Gx811 shared a crucial tip on how to maximize your free 5-star Max Battles during the Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays. With proper planning and strategic resource management, you can enjoy three free Dynamax battles every Monday.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays: Key preparation

1) Understand the Timed Research requirements

The Legendary Flight Lead-Up Timed Research is your ticket to three free battles. To complete the research tasks, you need to:

Participate in 3 Max Battles.

Level up 3 Max Moves.

Unlock a new Max Move.

Completing these tasks efficiently is essential to earning bonus Max Particles (MP), which are required for battling Dynamax Pokemon.

2) Plan your resource collection

MP is the currency needed for Max Battles. Each tier 1 Max Battle costs 250 MP, and additional MP is needed for leveling and unlocking Max Moves. Follow this schedule to ensure you accumulate enough MP:

Friday:

Collect daily Max Particles: +1080 MP (300 MP from walking 2km and 480 MP from visiting four new Power Spots).

Complete 3 Max Battles: –750 MP.

Unlock a new Max Move: –300 MP.

Remaining MP: 30.

Saturday:

Collect daily Max Particles: +1080 MP.

Level up 2 Max Moves (from level 1 to level 2): –900 MP.

Remaining MP: 210.

Sunday:

Collect daily Max Particles: +1080 MP.

Level up the final Max Move: –450 MP.

Bank a 2km walk for Monday: +300 MP.

Remaining MP: 840.

Execution on Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays

The legendary birds as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To complete three free 5-star Max Battles on Monday:

Morning:

Collect your 2km walk particles: +300 MP.

Total MP: 1140.

6–7 PM (event window):

Battle 1: –800 MP.

Visit 4 new Power Spots: +480 MP.

Battle 2: –800 MP.

Claim your banked 2km walk particles: +300 MP.

Total MP after Battle 2: 320.

Timed Research rewards:

Claim timed research bonus MP: +500 MP.

Total MP: 820.

Final battle:

Battle 3: –800 MP.

Remaining MP: 20.

Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays: Tips and optimal strategies

Thursday preparation: Enter Friday with less than or equal to 150 MP to avoid exceeding your daily MP limit during the weekend.

Enter Friday with less than or equal to 150 MP to avoid exceeding your daily MP limit during the weekend. Surplus MP usage: Any extra MP can be invested in leveling up Max Moves or attempting higher-tier Max Battles.

Any extra MP can be invested in leveling up Max Moves or attempting higher-tier Max Battles. Stay organized: Complete all timed research tasks by Sunday night to avoid last-minute stress.

By carefully managing your MP and following this schedule during the Pokemon GO Legendary Flight Max Mondays, you can maximize your chances of encountering Dynamax Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

