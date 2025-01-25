Pokemon GO Hippowdon raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO's Raid Battles are split into multiple different tiers, with the difficulty increasing depending on the amount of stars. Three-Star Raid Battles are typically not too challenging and feature mid-tier Pocket Monsters that are more valuable for lower-level players. Hippowdon is one of the creatures that trainers can encounter in such battles.

Hippowdon can prove to be a difficult challenge for newer players due to its high bulk and great offensive typing, which can cleave through most common defensive choices in the game.

Here is everything players should know if they were to encounter a Hippowdon Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

Everything to know about Hippowdon in Pokemon GO

Hippowdon is a pure Ground-type (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hippowdon is a pure Ground-type creature in Pokemon GO, which means it is only weak to Water-, Ice-, and Grass-type attacks. Thankfully, Water is one of the most common types in the franchise, so optimal counters are in abundance.

Here are Hippowdon's base stats:

201 Attack

191 Defense

239 Stamina

3488 Max Combat Power

While defense may be its weakest stat, Hippowdon is still a relatively balanced creature that should not be underestimated. With access to each of the elemental fang attacks, it also has a surprising amount of coverage options.

Hippowdon's Raid Battle is meant to be taken on with a group of players rather than just one singular trainer. With this in mind, a group of three people with strong counters should be more than capable of taking the creature down.

With many powerful Grass-type Mega Evolutions in Niantic's mobile title, getting strong enough counters should be easy for long-time players.

Best counters to Hippowdon in Pokemon GO

There are many powerful creatures capable of going head-to-head against Hippowdon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are many potent counters players can choose to bring along when fighting Pokemon GO's Hippowdon Raid Boss. Mega Sceptile, Mega Blastoise, and Mega Venusaur are two great options, being relatively available for most long-time trainers, as they are some of the oldest Mega creatures in the game. However, it may be difficult for beginners to get their hands on them.

Primal Kyogre is the best possible counter players can bring to this fight, and those with access to one can likely take Hippowdon down without the assistance of other players. Primal Kyogre is easily the strongest Water-type in the title.

Here are some other counters players can bring to this Pokemon GO battle:

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

These are just a few of the more accessible counter options. These picks' standard variants are also okay to use if the player does not have access to their Shadow forms.

