Pokemon GO Excadrill raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Excadrill is one of the most valuable creatures players can find in Pokemon GO. Being one of the few offensive Steel-type Pocket Monsters in the franchise, it is a staple of every raid battler's collection. One of the best ways trainers can go about getting one with high stats is by challenging one when it appears as a possible Three-Star Raid Boss.

However, Excadrill will be no easy opponent. Having a high attack stat, the Pocket Monster is capable of dealing heavy burst damage, meaning it can easily take down unprepared teams of players.

Here is everything trainers should know if they were to encounter an Excadrill Raid Boss in Pokemon GO.

Everything to know about Excadrill in Pokemon GO

Excadrill is a Ground- and Steel-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Excadrill is a Steel- and Ground-type creature in Pokemon GO, which means it is weak to Water-, Fire-, Ground-, and Fighting-type attacks.

Interestingly, unlike other Steel-type Pokemon, Excadrill gets its bulk from its Stamina stat, which is way higher than its Defense. For this reason, many players tend to prefer its Shadow variant, as the form's downside of weakening the Defense stat is hardly noticeable on it.

Here are Excadrill's base stats in the game:

255 Attack

129 Defense

242 Stamina

3,667 Maximum Combat Power

With its defense being so low, Excadrill is vulnerable to super-effective Fast Attacks, which broadens the amount of effective counters players can use against this creature.

It is also important to know that this Raid Battle is meant to be taken on by groups of players rather than just an individual. Attempting this raid solo is only recommended for experienced trainers with the best possible counters.

Best counters against Excadrill in Pokemon GO

Primal Kyogre is one of the best counters players can use against Excadrill in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Being weak to Water-type moves, Excadrill crumbles against many of the strongest creatures in Pokemon GO, as most of them are of the Water element.

Primal Kyogre is the strongest Water-type creature players can get in the game, so it is the best pick against Excarill.

Additionally, Primal Groudon can take down Excadrill with ease. Since Excadrill is weak to Ground-type attacks, Groudon has the advantage. However, trainers opting to use Groudon should be cautious as Primal Groudon's additional Fire typing renders it vulnerable to Ground-type attacks as well.

Mega Charizard Y is also a great option and offers some defensive utility, thanks to its Flying typing greatly lowering the damage it would take from Ground-type attacks. For this reason, players with access to a Mega Charizard Y can likely take down Excadrill without assistance from other trainers.

Here are some other counters players can bring to this fight:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Even without their shiny variants or Mega Evolutions, these creatures can prove helpful for players without access to their stronger forms. This is especially true if users team up with each other to take on Excadrill.

