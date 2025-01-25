Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic is set to take place from 2 - 5 pm local time on January 25, 2025. The event marks the return of Ralts as a highly boosted wild spawn with 1-in-25 shiny odds. It also brings back the line's legacy move, the Psychic-type Charged Attack Synchronoise.
This article provides an in-depth breakdown of the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic from a PvP and PvE perspective.
Is the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?
The Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic is worth playing if you wish to look for a couple of hundo Ralts to eventually Mega Evolve into either Mega Gallade or Mega Gardevoir. The boosted spawn rates will also help you farm Candy and Candy XL for the creature.
The CD move, Synchronoise, is of no use. Read our in-depth guide on why Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise are not good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.
Other than catching Ralts, there's another reason why you might be interested in the Community Day event. That is because you can farm Rookidee instead. This creature evolves into Corviknight, which is a meta pick in the Great and Ultra League.
Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic
10 best IV spreads for Gardevoir and Gallade for the Great League
10 best IV spreads for Gardevoir and Gallade for the Ultra League
100% IV Ralts to look for during Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic
The following are the perfect IV Ralts you can encounter during the January 2025 Community Day Classic event:
