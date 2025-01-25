Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic is set to take place from 2 - 5 pm local time on January 25, 2025. The event marks the return of Ralts as a highly boosted wild spawn with 1-in-25 shiny odds. It also brings back the line's legacy move, the Psychic-type Charged Attack Synchronoise.

This article provides an in-depth breakdown of the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic from a PvP and PvE perspective.

Is the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Ralts will appear in large numbers during the event (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic is worth playing if you wish to look for a couple of hundo Ralts to eventually Mega Evolve into either Mega Gallade or Mega Gardevoir. The boosted spawn rates will also help you farm Candy and Candy XL for the creature.

The CD move, Synchronoise, is of no use. Read our in-depth guide on why Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise are not good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

Other than catching Ralts, there's another reason why you might be interested in the Community Day event. That is because you can farm Rookidee instead. This creature evolves into Corviknight, which is a meta pick in the Great and Ultra League.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic

Remember to evolve Ralts (Image via TPC)

10 best IV spreads for Gardevoir and Gallade for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 18 1496 0 15 15 100.000% 134.3 119.0 104 1662612 2 18 1499 1 14 15 99.944% 134.8 118.4 104 1661677 3 18 1500 2 15 13 99.874% 135.4 119.0 103 1660521 4 18 1492 0 14 15 99.524% 134.3 118.4 104 1654695 5 18 1495 1 13 15 99.466% 134.8 117.8 104 1653726 6 18 1498 1 15 14 99.456% 134.8 119.0 103 1653573 7 18 1494 1 15 13 99.456% 134.8 119.0 103 1653573 8 18 1498 2 12 15 99.403% 135.4 117.3 104 1652691 9 18 1497 2 14 13 99.399% 135.4 118.4 103 1652614 10 18 1500 3 11 15 99.337% 136.0 116.7 104 1651588

10 best IV spreads for Gardevoir and Gallade for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 30.5 2496 0 12 15 100.000% 174.1 152.0 135 3575370 2 30 2494 0 15 15 99.866% 173.4 153.6 134 3570578 3 31 2498 0 10 14 99.852% 174.8 151.2 135 3570075 4 30 2498 1 14 15 99.810% 174.1 152.9 134 3568569 5 30.5 2496 0 13 14 99.739% 174.1 152.8 134 3566030 6 30.5 2500 1 12 14 99.678% 174.8 152.0 134 3563860 7 30.5 2497 1 15 11 99.613% 174.8 154.2 132 3561548 8 31 2497 0 11 13 99.596% 174.8 151.9 134 3560916 9 30 2497 1 15 14 99.539% 174.1 153.6 133 3558885 10 30 2491 1 15 13 99.539% 174.1 153.6 133 3558885

100% IV Ralts to look for during Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic

The following are the perfect IV Ralts you can encounter during the January 2025 Community Day Classic event:

Level Perfect IV CP 1 7 CP 2 23 CP 3 40 CP 4 56 CP 5 72 CP 6 89 CP 7 105 CP 8 121 CP 9 137 CP 10 154 CP 11 169 CP 12 184 CP 13 200 CP 14 215 CP 15 231 CP 16 246 CP 17 261 CP 18 277 CP 19 292 CP 20 308 CP 21 323 CP 22 338 CP 23 354 CP 24 369 CP 25 385 CP 26 400 CP 27 416 CP 28 431 CP 29 446 CP 30 462 CP 31 469 CP 32 477 CP 33 485 CP 34 493 CP 35 500 CP 36 508 CP 37 516 CP 38 523 CP 39 531 CP 40 539 CP 41 546 CP 42 552 CP 43 559 CP 44 566 CP 45 573 CP 46 580 CP 47 588 CP 48 595 CP 49 602 CP 50 609 CP

