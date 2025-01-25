  • home icon
Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jan 25, 2025 08:17 GMT
Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic PvP and PvE analysis (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic is set to take place from 2 - 5 pm local time on January 25, 2025. The event marks the return of Ralts as a highly boosted wild spawn with 1-in-25 shiny odds. It also brings back the line's legacy move, the Psychic-type Charged Attack Synchronoise.

This article provides an in-depth breakdown of the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic from a PvP and PvE perspective.

Is the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic worth playing from a PvP and PvE perspective?

Ralts will appear in large numbers during the event (Image via TPC)
Ralts will appear in large numbers during the event (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic is worth playing if you wish to look for a couple of hundo Ralts to eventually Mega Evolve into either Mega Gallade or Mega Gardevoir. The boosted spawn rates will also help you farm Candy and Candy XL for the creature.

The CD move, Synchronoise, is of no use. Read our in-depth guide on why Gallade and Gardevoir with Synchronoise are not good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE.

Other than catching Ralts, there's another reason why you might be interested in the Community Day event. That is because you can farm Rookidee instead. This creature evolves into Corviknight, which is a meta pick in the Great and Ultra League.

Best IVs to look out for in Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic

Remember to evolve Ralts (Image via TPC)
Remember to evolve Ralts (Image via TPC)

10 best IV spreads for Gardevoir and Gallade for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
118149601515100.000%134.3119.01041662612
21814991141599.944%134.8118.41041661677
31815002151399.874%135.4119.01031660521
41814920141599.524%134.3118.41041654695
51814951131599.466%134.8117.81041653726
61814981151499.456%134.8119.01031653573
71814941151399.456%134.8119.01031653573
81814982121599.403%135.4117.31041652691
91814972141399.399%135.4118.41031652614
101815003111599.337%136.0116.71041651588

10 best IV spreads for Gardevoir and Gallade for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
130.5249601215100.000%174.1152.01353575370
23024940151599.866%173.4153.61343570578
33124980101499.852%174.8151.21353570075
43024981141599.810%174.1152.91343568569
530.524960131499.739%174.1152.81343566030
630.525001121499.678%174.8152.01343563860
730.524971151199.613%174.8154.21323561548
83124970111399.596%174.8151.91343560916
93024971151499.539%174.1153.61333558885
103024911151399.539%174.1153.61333558885

100% IV Ralts to look for during Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic

The following are the perfect IV Ralts you can encounter during the January 2025 Community Day Classic event:

LevelPerfect IV CP
17 CP
223 CP
340 CP
456 CP
572 CP
689 CP
7105 CP
8121 CP
9137 CP
10154 CP
11169 CP
12184 CP
13200 CP
14215 CP
15231 CP
16246 CP
17261 CP
18277 CP
19292 CP
20308 CP
21323 CP
22338 CP
23354 CP
24369 CP
25385 CP
26400 CP
27416 CP
28431 CP
29446 CP
30462 CP
31469 CP
32477 CP
33485 CP
34493 CP
35500 CP
36508 CP
37516 CP
38523 CP
39531 CP
40539 CP
41546 CP
42552 CP
43559 CP
44566 CP
45573 CP
46580 CP
47588 CP
48595 CP
49602 CP
50609 CP

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
