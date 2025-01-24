Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic preparation guide

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on January 25, 2025. This is the first time Ralts is returning to the game for an event like this since its original CD in 2019. While players weren't exactly happy about it and believed there could be better January Community Day Classic options than Ralts, it is what it is.

This article highlights the best ways to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic.

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic: All features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Ralts [shiny rate boosted to 1-in-25]

Featured attack

Synchronoise

Trainer Battles : 80 power

: 80 power Gyms and raids: 80 power

You can get this move on Gardevoir or Gallade by evolving Kirlia from the beginning of the event until 10 pm local time on February 1, 2025.

There will also be event-themed Special Research, Timed Research, Field Research, and Continued Timed Research rewarding you with Ralts encounters that feature a special background, Mega Gallade and Gardevoir energy, and so on.

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic:

1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic

Do the following things to make the most out of the Ralts Community Day Classic event:

Mega Evolve a Psychic-type Pokemon or Rayquaza. This will allow you to farm extra Candy for every Ralts you catch.

This will allow you to farm extra Candy for every Ralts you catch. Get Gardevoir and Gallade with Synchronoise. While the move is not that useful at the moment, it might get buffs in the future.

While the move is not that useful at the moment, it might get buffs in the future. Farm Rookidee. The 1/4 hatch distance and extended Lure Module duration will help you take advantage of the Steeled Resolve bonuses and farm Rookidee.

The 1/4 hatch distance and extended Lure Module duration will help you take advantage of the Steeled Resolve bonuses and farm Rookidee. Get the special background. Adding a creature with a special background can be a nice trophy for the future.

