  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic preparation guide

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic preparation guide

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jan 24, 2025 06:37 GMT
Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic
Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on January 25, 2025. This is the first time Ralts is returning to the game for an event like this since its original CD in 2019. While players weren't exactly happy about it and believed there could be better January Community Day Classic options than Ralts, it is what it is.

This article highlights the best ways to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic: All features and bonuses

also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

  • Ralts [shiny rate boosted to 1-in-25]

Featured attack

Synchronoise

  • Trainer Battles: 80 power
  • Gyms and raids: 80 power

You can get this move on Gardevoir or Gallade by evolving Kirlia from the beginning of the event until 10 pm local time on February 1, 2025.

There will also be event-themed Special Research, Timed Research, Field Research, and Continued Timed Research rewarding you with Ralts encounters that feature a special background, Mega Gallade and Gardevoir energy, and so on.

Also read — Blanche or Cliff: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research?

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic:

  • 1/4 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.
  • Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.
  • Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise.

Also read: Next Pokemon GO Masterwork Research to feature shiny Unova Mythical

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Ralts Community Day Classic

Do the following things to make the most out of the Ralts Community Day Classic event:

  • Mega Evolve a Psychic-type Pokemon or Rayquaza. This will allow you to farm extra Candy for every Ralts you catch.
  • Get Gardevoir and Gallade with Synchronoise. While the move is not that useful at the moment, it might get buffs in the future.
  • Farm Rookidee. The 1/4 hatch distance and extended Lure Module duration will help you take advantage of the Steeled Resolve bonuses and farm Rookidee.
  • Get the special background. Adding a creature with a special background can be a nice trophy for the future.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी