Pokemon GO players tricked into farming Rookidee during Ralts Community Day Classic

Pokemon GO's Ralts Community Day Classic event is almost upon us, set to begin on January 25th. This is a rerun of the iconic monthly Community Day event, which revolves around players finding the spotlight creature in the wild, with the event greatly increasing the rate at which they appear on the map.

However, players may have noticed some interesting details regarding the Ralts Community Day Classic event which has many users questioning the true intentions Niantic has for this event. On the webpage for the event, players can see that the event will also feature an increased hatch rate on all eggs, and pairing this with the increase in Lure Module duration has many thinking that Rookidee could be the true prize for the upcoming Community Day Classic event.

Trending

Rookidee is set to make an appearance during Pokemon GO's Ralts Community Day Classic

Rookidee seems to be a secondary encounter players are suppose to find during the Ralts Community Day Classic (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

With Ralts being only found through wild encounters during its Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO, it has caught many players off-guard to see that Niantic is offering such a strong hatch bonus for the event. Additionally, the modifier to Lure Module duration for the event could also be seen as a way to give players a better chance to encounter Rookidee.

Not only can Rookidee be hatched from eggs, but it can also be found in the wild near Pokestops or Gyms affected by a Magnetic Lure Module. While the increase to Lure Module duration can also be used for standard Lure Modules to further increase the spawn rate of wild Ralts in the area, this paired with the hatch distance decrease could be seen as incentivization for users to hunt for Rookidee as well.

While Rookidee is not at the forefront for the upcoming Ralts Community Day Classic event in Pokemon GO, players should not be surprised if they manage to hatch or encounter a few while it is in effect.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Tour 2025 Unova reveal time for all regions

Is Rookidee worth hunting in Pokemon GO?

Rookidee evolves into Corviknight, which is one of the best battlers in Pokemon GO at the moment (Image via Niantic)

While it may seem odd that Rookidee is such a presence during the Ralts Community Day Classic event, it will be appreciated by a majority of competitive players as Rookidee's final evolution, Corviknight, is one of the best battlers in Pokemon GO as of writing.

Possessing the strong Steel and Flying type combination, Corviknight is only weak to Fire and Electric-type attacks. It also has access to Ground, Dark, Steel, and Flying moves, which gives it a decent array of coverage options for taking on many threats in both the Great and Ultra Leagues.

To evolve a Rookidee into Corviknight, players will need to collect a total of 125 Rookidee candies. Rookidee requires 25 candies to evolve into Corvisquire, which evolves into Corviknight after players use 100 Rookidee candies to evolve it.

Also read: All Pokemon GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨