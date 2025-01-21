Blanche or Cliff: Which path should you choose in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research?

The Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research offers two branches that you can choose from: Blanche or Cliff. The tasks in both lines are the same, and the only difference is the encounters you receive. This research track will be available to all players for free starting from 10 am local time on January 21 until 8 pm local time on January 26, 2025.

Cliff is the better path to choose in the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research. This article tells you why that is.

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research: Differences in the rewards

The first page of the Steeled Resolve free Timed Research involves catching Pokemon. spinning PokeStops or Gyms, and exploring 2 km. The rewards include Stardust, XP, Ultra Balls, and encounters with Bunnelby and Paldean Wooper.

After completing this part, you must make the choice: Blanche or Cliff. If you choose Blanche, you get a Marill and Steelix encounter for completing the second and third pages of the Research, respectively. Choosing Cliff gives you a Shadow Machop and Kanto Marowak at the same stages.

Azumarill (Marill's evolution), Steelix, Shadow Machamp (Shadow Machop's evolution), and Kanto Marowak, are all very strong picks in the current GO Battle League meta.

Conclusion: Which path is the better choice in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research?

Between Marill and Steelix and Shadow Machop and Kanto Marowak, the latter is rarer to find in Pokemon GO. Marill is even featured in the wild encounter list of the present event, while Onix (Steelix' pre-evolution) can be encountered with Magnetic Lure Module — something you should be using to look for Rookidee in Pokemon GO.

On the other hand, you'd have to grind Fighting-type Grunts for a chance to encounter Shadow Machop. If you are looking for a specifically high-IV version of the creature, this is a much more reliable way. Cubone is also not a wild feature during the present event, making it slightly rarer.

Therefore, choosing the Cliff track in the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve Timed Research gives you the rarer encounters.

At the end of the day, irrespective of which path you choose, make sure to complete the entire Research story as all the encounters as well as the item rewards are highly useful.

