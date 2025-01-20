How to get Rookidee in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Rookidee in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the Steeled Resolve event. It is a mono-Flying-type creature and is the regional bird of the Galar region. It will be available in Niantic's mobile game starting from 10 AM local time on January 21, 2025. It evolves into Corvisquire and subsequently into Corviknight.

This article tells you everything you need to know about finding Rookidee in Pokemon GO.

How to get Rookidee in Pokemon GO

You can get Rookidee in the following ways in Niantic's mobile game as of January 2025:

2 km Eggs

Magnetic Lure spawns

Trade

Rookidee in the anime (Image via TPC)

2 km Eggs

Rookidee will have an increased chance of hatching from 2 km Eggs acquired during the Steeled Resolve event. These Eggs can be found by spinning PokeStops.

Rookidee that hatch from Eggs will always be at level 20, and their CP will lie between 344 (10/10/10 IVs) and 380 (15/15/15) IVs. Weather boost does not apply in this case.

Magnetic Lure spawns

While the Steeled Resolve event is active — from Tuesday, January 21, at 10 AM to Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 8 PM local time — Rookidee will be attracted to Magnetic Lure Modules. This is the only way to find the creature in the wild. Here it can be anywhere between level 1 and 30 without the weather boost, and between level 1 and 35 (with an IV floor of 4/4/4) when the weather is Windy.

Trade

If you are unable to capture Rookidee in Pokemon GO on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. However, this will cost you a significant amount of Stardust since it will count as a Special Trade.

Can Rookidee be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Rookidee shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

As of January 2025, Shiny Rookidee cannot be found in Pokemon GO. You must wait for a future event for its alternately colored variant to be released.

How to evolve Rookidee in Pokemon GO

You can evolve Rookidee into Corvisquire by feeding it 25 Candy. Corvisquire evolves into Corviknight when fed 100 Candy and is one of the best PvP picks to come out of the Steeled Resolve event.

Check the CP of your Corvisquire or Corviknight using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

