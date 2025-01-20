5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve debuts Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight. It also features many other creatures, some of which can be farmed to use in the GO Battle League. The Steeled Resolve event begins on January 21, 2025, at 10 am and runs till January 26, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Throughout the event, picks will be available in the wild, via 2 KM Eggs, and through 1-star, 5-star, and Mega Raid Battles.

Trainers who complete the Field Research, Special Research, and Timed Research tasks receive encounter rewards with event-themed creatures. While some PvP picks can directly be obtained in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve, others must be evolved.

This article will delve into the five Pokemon from this event that will be useful for PvP battles.

Note: The PvP rating data is gathered from PvPoke.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Also read: Pokemon GO Shadow Ho-Oh raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Trending

Top 5 PvP picks featured in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

1) Corviknight

Corviknight (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Corviknight, the final evolution of Rookidee, is one of the Pocket Monsters set to debut during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve. Trainers can evolve a Rookidee into a Corvisquire using 25 Candy and then evolve a Corvisquire into a Corviknight using 100 Candy.

The Raven Pokemon can be acquired by hatching 2 KM Eggs, using Magnetic Lure Modules, or by completing a Paid Timed Research story. While PokeStops and Gyms may offer 2 KM Egg rewards, the in-game shop offers purchasable Magnetic Lure Modules.

PvP ratings of Corviknight with the best moveset:

Great League: #6

Ultra League: #1

Master League: #261

Color Cup: N/A

Also read: What is Lucky Trinket in Pokemon GO?

2) Lickilicky

Lickilicky (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can get Lickilicky by evolving Lickitung using 100 Candy and a Sinnoh Stone during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event. The evolved Lickilicky will automatically know the Charged Attack Body Slam.

Those who want to obtain a Lickitung can challenge and win its one-star Raid Battle. Being a Normal-type creature, it is only weak to Fighting-type moves.

Meanwhile, the critter resists Ghost-type attacks. The top counters to Pokemon GO’s Lickilicky raids are Mega Lucario, Lucario, Terrakion, Shadow Conkeldurr, and Marshadow.

PvP ratings of Lickilicky with the best moveset:

Great League : #28

: #28 Ultra League : #23

: #23 Master League : #296

: #296 Color Cup: N/A

Also read: Pokemon GO Defense Deoxys raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

3) Drapion

Drapion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skorupi, the Scorpion Pokemon, can be obtained by defeating its one-star Raids during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve. One can feed 50 Candy to a Skorupi for it to evolve into a Drapion, a good contender for the Great and Ultra League competition.

Taking down Skorupi in Raids is easy because this creature has low combat power and HP. Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Rock-type moves are its weaknesses, and these attacks dish out significant damage to it.

The best counters to defeat Skorupi are Mega Rayquaza, Shadow Salamence, Mega Y Charizard, Shadow Heatran, Shadow Metagross, and Reshiram.

PvP rating of Drapion with the best moveset:

Great League : #81

: #81 Ultra League : #12

: #12 Master League : #272

: #272 Color Cup: N/A

Also read: Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

4) Pangoro

Pangoro (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve, defeating a Pancham in its one-star Raid Battle offers players an encounter. The Pocket Monster evolves into a Pangoro when it is fed 50 Candy and 32 Dark-type Pokemon are caught while it is set as a Buddy Pokemon.

Pancham takes additional damage from Fairy-, Flying-, and Fighting-type attacks. So, these moves help inflict super-effective damage on the creature.

Counters like Mega Rayquaza, Incarnate Enamorus, Hoppa Unbound, Shadow Moltres, and Mega Lucario perform the best against Pancham. Use them to win the Pokemon's Raids at Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve.

PvP rating of Pangoro with the best moveset:

Great League : #13

: #13 Ultra League : #63

: #63 Master League : #81

: #81 Color Cup: N/A

Also read: Can you solo defeat Defense Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids?

5) Feraligatr

Feraligatr (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Feraligatr is a powerful pick for the GO Battle League. It can be added to players' collections when a Totodile is caught and evolved. During Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve, Totodile’s general wild spawn rates increase, allowing one to find it easily.

Trainers can give 25 Candy to Totodile to evolve it into a Croconaw. Plus, a Croconaw evolves into a Feraligatr using 100 Candy. Notably, an evolved Feraligatr will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon.

PvP rating of Feraligatr with the best moveset:

Great League : #8

: #8 Ultra League : #8

: #8 Master League : #40

: #40 Color Cup: #49

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨