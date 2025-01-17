5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve once again provides trainers with the opportunity to hunt for their favorite Shiny Pokemon. The event will run from 10 am local time on January 21, 2025, to 8 am local time on January 26, 2025. Steeled Resolve marks the debut of Rookidee, Corvisquire, and Corviknight. Sadly, however, it doesn’t debut their alternate color scheme variation. Still, trainers have other Shiny creatures to add to their collection.

In this list, we detail the five Shiny Pokemon that are worth encountering and catching during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event.

The 5 featured Shiny Pokemon of Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve

1) Shiny Dialga

Shiny Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dialga 5-star Raid Battles are set to return during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve. Trainers can take down this Legendary Pokemon to encounter its regular and Shiny variations.

As a Steel and Dragon-type critter, the Temporal Pokemon Dialga is weak against Fighting- and Ground-type moves. Meanwhile, it resists Bug-, Electric-, Flying-, Normal-, Psychic-, Rock-, Steel-, Water-, Grass-, and Poison-type moves.

The top six counters to Pokemon GO Dialga raids are Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, Therian Forme Landorus, and Terrakion. Use them to defeat this Legendary Pokemon so that you may have a chance to encounter Shiny Dialga.

2) Shiny Medicham

Shiny Medicham (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Medicham can be encountered by winning against Mega Medicham in Mega Raids at Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve. This Mega Raid offers Medicham’s Mega Energy, which trainers can use to evolve their caught Shiny Medicam into Shiny Mega Medicham.

The Meditate Pokemon Medicham is a Fighting- and Psychic-type Pocket Monster. Thus, it is vulnerable to Fairy-, Flying-, and Ghost-type moves. On the other hand, it is resistant to Fighting- and Rock-type attacks.

Trainers should remember to include the top six creatures to counter Pokemon GO Mega Medicham Raids. They are Mega Rayquaza, Dawn Wings Necrozma, Rayquaza, Shadow Chandelure, Incarnate Forme Enamorus, and Shadow Moltres. These counters can defeat Mega Medicham, allowing you to find Shiny Medicham during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve.

3) Shiny Lickitung

Shiny Lickitung (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Trainers can join Lickitung three-star Raid Battles when Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve starts. After taking down the Raid Boss, they can encounter the regular and Shiny variations of Lickitung.

Being a mono-Normal-type creature, Lickitung takes super-effective damage from only Fighting-type moves. These attacks dish out 160% additional damage. On the contrary, Ghost-type attacks are resisted by Lickitung, doing 39% extra damage to it.

Players can teach the best Fighting-type moves to Mega Lucario, Terrakion, Shadow Conkeldurr, Mega Blaziken, Shadow Machamp, and Marshadow. Mega Gallade, which also gets a feature in Mega Raids in Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve, is an excellent counter to Lickitung.

Do note that when Shiny Lickitung evolves into Shiny Lickilicky during this event, the latter learns the Charged Attack Body Slam.

4) Shiny Shieldon

Shiny Shieldon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From the start of the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event till its end, Shiny Shieldon can be found in 2 KM Eggs and attracted using the Magnetic Lure Modules. Trainers can collect these particular Eggs by spinning PokeStops and Gyms. Additionally, they can get Magnetic Lure Modules by purchasing them in the in-game shop.

Trainers can place multiple 2 KM Eggs in the incubators and cover the required distance to hatch them. It is not easy to find Shiny Shieldon in one go unless lucky. This means players must pop as many items as possible or hope to find a lured one within the run of Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve.

Shiny Shieldon evolves into Shiny Bastidon using 50 Candy. The latter is a top contender in the Great League meta, outperforming other picks like Lickilicky, Guzzlord, Guzzlord, and Togedemaru.

5) Shiny Machop

Shiny Machop (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Machop, the Superpower Pokemon, can be found in the wild during Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve. Although this monster's regular version receives a spawn boost at this event, Shiny Machop does not get one.

Therefore, the best way to come across a Shiny Machop is to visit areas that experience Cloudy weather. When trainers are present in this weather, they can activate the Lure Modules and use Incense to draw Machop to their location.

Once a player sees a Machop in the wild, they can quickly tap on it to check if it is a Shiny one. If not, they can tap on another one, and repeat this activity until they encounter a Shiny Machomp during the Pokemon GO Steeled Resolve event.

