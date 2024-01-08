Mega Medicham will be returning to Pokemon GO, and you can encounter this Mega Pocket Monster in GO’s Mega Raids. Mega Medicham will be available in Mega Raids from Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time.
In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Mega Medicham. We will also talk about its moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.
Mega Medicham strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO
Mega Medicham is a Fighting- and Psychic-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:
- Flying
- Fairy
- Ghost
This Mega beast is strong against the following elemental typings:
- Rock
- Fighting
What are the best monsters to counter Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO?
Recommended counters to beat Mega Medicham in raids:
- Mega Gengar
- Mega Banette
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Pidgeot
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blaziken
- Mega Swampert
- Chandelure
- Gengar
- Lunala
- Origin Forme Giratina
- Altered Forme Giratina
- Moltres
- Xurkitree
- Banette
- Zacian
- Trevenant
Best Mega Pokemon to use in Mega Medicham Mega Raids in Pokemon GO
What are the best moves to beat Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?
As mentioned earlier, Mega Medicham is vulnerable to Flying-, Fairy-, and Ghost-type creatures. So, you can counter Mega Medicham best with moves from one of these elemental typings.
Recommended moves to counter Mega Medicham in raids:
Fast moves:
- Shadow Claw
- Charm
- Gust
- Psycho Cut
- Hex
- Air Slash
- Wing Attack
Charged moves:
- Shadow Ball
- Dazzling Gleam
- Brave Bird
- Shadow Force
- Psychic
Mega Medicham’s moveset
Mega Medicham comes with the following moves:
Fast moves:
Mega Medicham can learn the following Fast moves in this game:
- Psycho Cut
- Counter
Charged moves:
Mega Medicham can learn the following Charged moves in this game:
- Dynamic Punch
- Ice Punch
- Psychic
- Power-Up Punch
Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO
Mega Medicham will have the following catch CPs:
- Weather boosted: 994 CP to 1,226 CP at level 25 with windy or cloudy boost
- Non-weather boosted: 764 CP to 817 CP at level 20
Mega Medicham stats
- Max CP: 2,821 at level 50
- Base attack: 205
- Base defense: 179
- Base stamina: 155
Can you solo defeat Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO?
As mentioned above, Mega Medicham has a base attack stat of 205 and a base defense stat of 179. So, it can neither hit hard nor tank shots coming from enemies.
Thus, if you have high-level counters from the list we provided above, you will not have many problems solo-defeating Mega Medicham in this game.