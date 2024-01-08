Pokemon
By Raunak Bose
Modified Jan 08, 2024 12:58 GMT
Mega Medicham raid guide in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Medicham will be returning to Pokemon GO, and you can encounter this Mega Pocket Monster in GO’s Mega Raids. Mega Medicham will be available in Mega Raids from Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10 am local time.

In this article, we will tell you about the best counters you can use against Mega Medicham. We will also talk about its moveset and weaknesses so that you can build your raid party accordingly.

Mega Medicham strengths and weaknesses in Pokemon GO

Mega Medicham in GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Medicham is a Fighting- and Psychic-type beast, which makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typing:

  • Flying
  • Fairy
  • Ghost

This Mega beast is strong against the following elemental typings:

  • Rock
  • Fighting

What are the best monsters to counter Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO?

Recommended counters to beat Mega Medicham in raids:

  • Mega Gengar
  • Mega Banette
  • Mega Gardevoir
  • Mega Pidgeot
  • Mega Alakazam
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Swampert
  • Chandelure
  • Gengar
  • Lunala
  • Origin Forme Giratina
  • Altered Forme Giratina
  • Moltres
  • Xurkitree
  • Banette
  • Zacian
  • Trevenant

Best Mega Pokemon to use in Mega Medicham Mega Raids in Pokemon GO

  • Mega Gengar
  • Mega Banette
  • Mega Gardevoir
  • Mega Pidgeot
  • Mega Alakazam
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Mega Blaziken
  • Mega Swampert

What are the best moves to beat Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO Mega Raids?

As mentioned earlier, Mega Medicham is vulnerable to Flying-, Fairy-, and Ghost-type creatures. So, you can counter Mega Medicham best with moves from one of these elemental typings.

Recommended moves to counter Mega Medicham in raids:

Fast moves:

  • Shadow Claw
  • Charm
  • Gust
  • Psycho Cut
  • Hex
  • Air Slash
  • Wing Attack

Charged moves:

  • Shadow Ball
  • Dazzling Gleam
  • Brave Bird
  • Shadow Force
  • Psychic

Mega Medicham’s moveset

Mega Medicham and Shiny Mega Medicham (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Medicham comes with the following moves:

Fast moves:

Mega Medicham can learn the following Fast moves in this game:

  • Psycho Cut
  • Counter

Charged moves:

Mega Medicham can learn the following Charged moves in this game:

  • Dynamic Punch
  • Ice Punch
  • Psychic
  • Power-Up Punch

Catch Combat Power (CP) of Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO

Mega Medicham will have the following catch CPs:

  • Weather boosted: 994 CP to 1,226 CP at level 25 with windy or cloudy boost
  • Non-weather boosted: 764 CP to 817 CP at level 20

Mega Medicham stats

  • Max CP: 2,821 at level 50
  • Base attack: 205
  • Base defense: 179
  • Base stamina: 155

Can you solo defeat Mega Medicham in Pokemon GO?

As mentioned above, Mega Medicham has a base attack stat of 205 and a base defense stat of 179. So, it can neither hit hard nor tank shots coming from enemies.

Thus, if you have high-level counters from the list we provided above, you will not have many problems solo-defeating Mega Medicham in this game.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan
