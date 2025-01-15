Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raid guide is necessary to learn about the best counters for the creature. It will take over Gyms around you as a 5-star raid boss from 10 AM local time on Thursday, January 16, to 10 AM local time on Friday, January 24, 2025. During this time, you can challenge it in person or with Remote Raid Passes.

This Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raid guide highlights the creature's weaknesses and lists its best counters to help you sail through the challenge with ease.

Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raid weaknesses

Attack Deoxys' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO?

Attack Deoxys is a Psychic-type Pocket Monster. Therefore, it only takes super-effective damage from Ghost-, Dark-, and Bug-type attacks. Additionally, it resists Psychic-, and Fighting-type moves.

Attack Deoxys' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star raid boss in Pokemon GO, Attack Deoxys has the following stats:

Combat Power: 47,836

47,836 Attack: 414

414 Defense: 46

46 Stamina: 15,000 HP

15,000 HP Fast Attacks: Poison Jab and Zen Headbutt

Poison Jab and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Psycho Boost, and Zap Cannon

Attack Forme Deoxys raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously. The battle ends when you whittle down the raid boss' HP bar or the 300-second raid timer runs out.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raids

Attack Forme Deoxys in the anime (Image via TPC)

The best Pocket Monsters to counter 5-star Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raids are Mega Tyranitar, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and Mega Scizor with their STAB movesets.

Best Ghost-type counters to Attack Deoxys

Mega Gengar With Lick and Shadow Ball

Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Best Dark-type counters to Attack Deoxys

Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing

Best Bug-type counters to Attack Deoxys

Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

For help finding the best counters of each type in your collection, use the following search strings:

Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-

Bug&@Bug&cp2000-

Can you solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO?

Given how frail Attack Deoxys is, you can take it down with one trainer. Here's how to solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raid catch CP and shiny availability

Attack Forme Deoxys shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

The catch CP of the Attack Genesis will lie in one of the following ranges, depending on the weather conditions:

No weather boost: 1,372 - 1,474 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,372 - 1,474 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Windy): 1,716 - 1,842 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Attack Deoxys raids?

Here are the 100% CPs from Attack Deoxys raids:

No weather boost: 1,474 CP

1,474 CP Weather boosted (Windy): 1,842 CP

Can Attack Deoxys be shiny in Pokemon GO raids?

Shiny Attack Deoxys is available in Pokemon GO from 5-star raids. The odds of finding one are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%. If you do manage to encounter one, you are guaranteed to catch it as long as you are not moving too fast and can land the last Premier Ball.

