How to solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star Raids

If you wish to wish to solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, the task is easy. As long as you have a moderately powerful Ghost-, Dark-, or Bug-type attacker. The creature returns to the game at 10 am local time on January 16 and will stick around until 10 am local time on January 24, 2025.
This article highlights the best counters to use against Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO to solo defeat it.
Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO 5-star raids
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
You can solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO with any of the following creatures individually as long as they are at least level 20 and feature these movesets:
- Mega or Shadow or regular Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega or Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
- Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Hydreigon with Bite and Brutal Swing
- Mega Gengar With Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Dawn Wings Necrozma with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
- Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Shadow Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
- Mega or Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega or Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
Also read — Should you purify Shadow Palkia in Pokemon GO?
For context, level 20 is the level at which Pocket Monsters are caught after completing raids — without a weather boost. That's how easy it is to solo defeat Attack Deoxys in Pokemon GO. Note that this is not the above list and not a team recommendation.
While it is possible to achieve the feat with level 20 creatures, it is not recommended. This is because you'll have to spend more Revives, Potions, and time. Level 40+ counters are best suited for the purpose.
Also read — Pokemon GO Deoxys: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?
As for strategy, follow these tips for the best results:
- Pre-make a party. Use only one or two of the best attackers available to you.
- Once your strongest attacker has nearly fainted, pause the battle and heal it. Continue fighting Attack Forme Deoxys until it faints.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨